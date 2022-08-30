Winners, Inc. Subsidiary VegasWinners Launches Facebook and Instagram Ad Campaign With the Start of the College and NFL Football Seasons

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) through its subsidiaries provide sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance for popular betting sports announced today that its subsidiary VegasWinners has launched its Facebook & Instagram ad campaign to substantially increase its database of sports gamblers to materially increase subscription and referral based Income with the start of the College and NFL football seasons.

"VegasWinners Ad being run

by FaceBook and Instagram"

Brian Foy, CMO of Winners, Inc. stated, "We're extremely excited to launch VegasWinners. Since launching our ads in Facebook and Instagram, we've been getting fresh new leads every single day using our time-tested sales channel funnel that has been so successful with The Longshot Report. The major difference is, now with VegasWinners, we are putting a big name and face behind our marketing efforts in Wayne Allyn Root. Great to see new subscribers entering our subscriber list as we enter the football season."

VegasWinners is a licensed sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinners is currently licensed in several states and has made application in additional states. It is the intent of VegasWinners to get licensed in all states that allow online sports gambling. To date, online sports gambling has been legalized in Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Iowa, Oregon, Indiana, New Hampshire, Michigan, Colorado and Washington DC.

The global sports betting market size was valued at USD $76.75 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030 as reported by Grand View Research. Factors such as the penetration of connected devices, changing regulatory landscape of the overall gambling industry, and growing digital infrastructure are fueling the demand for sports betting. The online segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. The anticipated growth can be credited to the increasing use of smartphones and the internet worldwide. Technological development and digitalization have impacted the lifestyle of the global population. Codependent factors are financial growth, improvement in the standard of living, and an increase in disposable income.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) through its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. Its Subsidiaries: VegasWinners is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinners is currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and able to operate in New York, Nevada, Mississippi, Wyoming, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana and has made application in several additional states; The LongShot Report is a rapidly growing internet/online subscription-based company that gives weekly advice on sports picks for fantasy and sports betting including but not limited to football, basketball, baseball, hockey and golf with an online platform and mobile app available for download at the App Store and Play Store. For more information, please visit websites at VegasWinners and The LongShot Report and Social Media on Twitter,

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Brian Foy

Chief Marketing Officer

Brian@winnersinc.us

SOURCE: Winners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/713935/Winners-Inc-Subsidiary-VegasWinners-Launches-Facebook-and-Instagram-Ad-Campaign-With-the-Start-of-the-College-and-NFL-Football-Seasons