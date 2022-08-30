Report demonstrates the company's commitment to sustainability practices and obligations as a member of the United Nations Global Compact

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has released the company's sustainability report for 2021. Prepared in accordance with GRI standards, the report highlights SoftServe's commitment to sustainability practices as a dedicated member of the United Nations Global Compact. The report provides an overview of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including governance of CSR, IT education, environmental management, and progress in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

"SoftServe's mission is to empower talented people to change the world," said Chris Baker, CEO. "We stay committed to that mission by making our clients successful, developing our teams and ourselves while innovating every day. This Sustainability Report reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing a sustainable future to our clients, associates, and communities."

Governance of CSR

SoftServe maintains five cross-functional sustainability councils overseeing individual CSR initiatives. Each council consists of contributors from specific business groups and is overseen by a chairperson and an executive sponsor to ensure effective decision-making processes. As many as 70 leaders throughout the organization are engaged in councils and contribute their efforts to building sustainable practices and scaling impact across the business.

IT Education

IT education and training for qualified specialists remains one of the key areas of corporate social responsibility of the company. SoftServe collaborates with 64 universities around the world, and in 2021 alone, introduced four undergraduate programs with a dual form of education combining theoretical classes with corporate practice.

SoftServe University, which celebrated its 15th anniversary last year, is developing a variety of solutions for both in-house training and for those looking to start an IT career. Out of 2,282 SoftServe IT Academy interns in 2021, most secured a new career with SoftServe 120% more than a year earlier.

Environment

Last year, SoftServe reduced the number of direct emissions from the production of goods by 55.4% compared to the previous year. The company also introduced a new approach to environmental management and set ambitious environmental goals by 2031. These goals include becoming a zero-carbon business, achieving zero waste, designing environmentally sustainable offices, and developing IT solutions to help meet environmental challenges.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion drive a culture at SoftServe where every associate has the same opportunity for growth and advancement. The company's special Diversity, Equity Inclusion Council works to adhere to these principles and promotes constant progress through operational action.

In addition, SoftServe is a globally responsible employer striving to make each associate's learning journey as inclusive as possible. Over the last two years, and throughout rapid corporate expansion, SoftServe prioritized accessible office construction and inclusive learning design, and a recent accessibility audit shows an 18% increase in entirely accessible offices.

