Dienstag, 30.08.2022

WKN: A1W1T4 ISIN: FI4000058870 Ticker-Symbol: 2A41 
Frankfurt
30.08.22
09:06 Uhr
9,830 Euro
-0,040
-0,41 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2022 | 13:53
Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia raises its prime rate to 0.50 per cent as of 1 September 2022

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
30 August 2022 at 2.45 p.m.

Aktia raises its prime rate to 0.50 per cent as of 1 September 2022

Aktia Bank raises its prime rate by 0.10 percentage points from 0.40 per cent to 0.50 per cent. The new prime rate will apply from 1 September 2022. The change is due to higher market rates.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Timo Ruotsalainen, Head of Treasury, tel. +358 10 247 7211

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2022 amounted to EUR 13.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


