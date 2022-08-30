BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR Newswire
London, August 30
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (the "Company")
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock World Mining Trust plc as at 30 June 2022 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/bwmt-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639
30 August 2022
END
