Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Julia B. Aspillaga Rodriguez ("Julia Aspillaga") to the board of directors of the company. Julia Aspillaga is a mining executive and partner of several mining exploration companies having worked in Chile and in several other Latin American countries since the 1980's. At present, Miss Aspillaga is Managing Partner of Andeak Global Management, a firm providing mining exploration services to several international companies, including Lowell Mineral Exploration, Orestone Resources (Canada), and Emerita Resources which has exploration projects in Spain.

Miss Aspillaga studied at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, graduating as an English teacher in 1977, then completed studies and graduated in Business Administration in 1979. Miss Aspillaga has participated in the discovery and development of several mining projects, including as a partner of Dr. David Lowell in the San Cristobal gold project, in Region II, Chile at the end of the 1980's. In the 1990's she was manager of Bema Gold in Chile, a company that developed the Refugio gold deposit in Region III, Atacama-Chile, that was previously exploited by Kinross Gold Corp. (Canada). From the year 2000 to date, Miss Aspillaga has participated as manager and/or management advisor for various international companies including Mineral Resource Development (Great Britain), Yorkton Securities (Canada), Endeavour Financial (Canada), Galileo Minerals (Canada), and Global Hunter Corp (Canada).

Battery's Chairman of the Board of Directors Lazaros Nikeas states, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are delighted to welcome Julia to the Board of Directors of BMR. Julia's decades of experience in the discovery and development of mining projects throughout Chile and Latin America will be invaluable as we progress towards accomplishing our goals of restarting mining operations at Punitaqui, establishing positive cash flow and using Punitaqui as a platform to scale the Company."

Corporate Update - Mine Manager & Water Supply

The company is delighted to announce that it has hired Mr. Giglio Barlaro Anes as the Punitaqui Mine General Manager. Mr. Barlaro, a native of Chile, is a mining engineer and holds a Master's degree in Business Administration with more than 25 years of experience in the areas of operations, technical services and projects in open pit and underground mining. Most recently, Mr. Barlaro was Mine Operations Manager from 2020 to 2022 at Newmont Mining's Cerro Negro underground gold mine in Argentina, one of the largest underground gold mines in Latin America. Prior to that, Mr. Barlaro was Mine Operations Manager at Lundin Mining's Candelaria mining complex in Chile that includes three underground copper mines and a large open pit operation from 2015 to 2020. Mr. Barlaro has also held senior operational roles with Codelco, Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM), Anglo American and SCM at mines in Chile as well as at Homestake Mining (a division of Barrick Gold) in Argentina.

BMR is also pleased to announce it has secured additional water supply for the resumptions of operations at its Punitaqui copper mine complex. The Company is currently able to source water from Company owned wells on its property and has now added an additional supply of water for Punitaqui. The company has secured procurement for a minimum of 400,000 and a maximum of 600,000 cubic meters of water per year through an agreement with local Chilean water supply company, SAGA. Between the water BMR is able to pump from its own wells and this new supply agreement with SAGA, BMR is confident it has a sufficient supply of water to resume full operations at its Punitaqui copper mining complex.

Battery CEO Martin Kostuik states: "We are thrilled to welcome Giglio as the Mine General Manager of the Punitaqui mine. As we transition into a cash-flow generative copper producer in the near-term, Giglio's experience and successful track-record of mine management, project and technical management, including mine start up, will prove especially valuable. We look forward to welcoming him to the growing operational team and also to the local Chilean communities of Punitaqui and Ovalle."

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources ("BMR") is a battery minerals company providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favourable mining jurisdictions. Battery Mineral's mission is the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (namely cobalt, lithium, graphite, and copper), in North America, South America and South Korea, to become a premier and responsible supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. BMR is currently pursuing a potential near-term resumption of operations in late 2022 of the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a past copper-gold producer, in the Coquimbo region of Chile. BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp in Ontario, Canada, and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high-grade cobalt resource at McAra. In addition, Battery Mineral owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc. a profitable mainline pipeline and renewable energy equipment rental and sales company with operations in Alberta, Canada and Arizona, USA. Battery Minerals Resources is based in Canada and its shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMR" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BTRMF". Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

