Dienstag, 30.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Neues Spiel, neues Glück: 6.250% - American Lithium reloaded?
Willis Lease Finance Corp.: Willis Lease Finance Corporation's Subsidiary Named Dedicated Aircraft CAMO Provider by Peach Aviation Limited

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) ("Willis Lease") announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Willis Asset Management Limited ("Willis Asset"), has been selected by Peach Aviation Limited as its dedicated aircraft CAMO provider in support of A320 aircraft redeliveries taking place at various Maintenance, Repair & Overhauls ("MROs") in Asia and Europe. With longstanding technical asset management experience, Willis Asset is committed to providing efficient, customized and cost-effective solutions supporting airlines, lessors, MROs and financiers around the globe.

"Willis Lease, and our subsidiaries, are well placed to support our customers with fleet transitions due to our broad capabilities, ranging from CAMO and airframe maintenance to fleet purchases and engine exchanges. We are honored to have been selected by Peach and look forward to exceeding their expectations," said Austin C. Willis, CEO of Willis Lease.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers in 120 countries. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services supported by cutting edge technology through its subsidiary, Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through its subsidiary, Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:Austin C. Willis
Chief Executive Officer
(561) 413-0095

