OL GROUPE: LUCAS PAQUETÁ TRANSFERRED TO ENGLISH CLUB WEST HAM

Lyon, 29 August 2022

Olympique Lyonnais confirms the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Lucas Paquetá to English club West Ham for a total of €61.63 million, including bonuses of €18.68 million spread over the five years of the player's contract, plus an additional sell-on fee of 10% of any future capital gain. In addition, as agreed when the player was initially transferred to OL, 15% of the capital gain OL realises will be paid to his former club, AC Milan, as the bonuses are earned.

After joining OL from AC Milan in September 2020 for €20 million, Lucas played in 80 matches, all competitions combined, scoring 21 goals and solidifying his status as a Brazilian international.

Several months ago, Lucas expressed his desire to play in a different league and in particular the English Premier League. He is joining West Ham in the context of OL's absence from European cup play this season. OL can count on healthy competition between Jeff Reine-Adélaïde, who has returned from an injury, Romain Faivre, who was transferred from Brest in January 2022 and Rayan Cherki, whose contract has just been renewed for two more seasons.

As previously indicated, Olympique Lyonnais has decided to pursue a particularly proactive, aggressive strategy to achieve its targets and be as competitive as possible this season. Through contract extensions, the Club has secured the services of the best players trained at the OL Academy, such as Maxence Caqueret, Rayan Cherki, Castello Lukeba, Malo Gusto, Mohamed El Arouch and Anthony Lopes and has strengthened its roster by bringing in internationals and high-potential players, such as Alexandre Lacazette, Corentin Tolisso, Nicolas Tagliafico, Tetê and Johann Lepenant.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Lucas Paquetá warmly for the dedication and professionalism he has shown since he arrived at the Club two years ago. The Club hopes Lucas will be highly successful in the Premier League with West Ham and wishes all the best for his family as well.



OL Groupe



Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr Euronext Paris - Segment C



Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yZttZspvkpeXx51tlpZsbWaVmm9oxWmYm5PHxmdplZnKm5thyWuSb5zKZnBnlWdq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-76024-olg-290822-transfert-de-lucas-paqueta-gb.pdf