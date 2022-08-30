Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.08.2022
Neues Spiel, neues Glück: 6.250% - American Lithium reloaded?
WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 
Frankfurt
30.08.22
08:00 Uhr
2,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
OL GROUPE: TINO KADEWERE LOANED TO MALLORCA UNTIL 30 JUNE 2023

Lyon, 29 August 2022

Olympique Lyonnais has loaned Tino Kadewere to RCD Mallorca until 30 June 2023, for a fee of €400,000, including bonuses. The loan also includes a purchase option, priced at €8.5 million, which can be automatic, and a sell-on fee of 20% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

Tino Kadewere arrived in Lyon in July 2020 from Le Havre. The 26-year-old Zimbabwean international striker appeared in 53 matches with OL and scored 11 goals, 10 of which during his first season in 2020/21.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Tino a successful season in La Liga with his new club, RCD Mallorca.


OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr		Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
