OL GROUPE: TINO KADEWERE LOANED TO MALLORCA UNTIL 30 JUNE 2023

Lyon, 29 August 2022

Olympique Lyonnais has loaned Tino Kadewere to RCD Mallorca until 30 June 2023, for a fee of €400,000, including bonuses. The loan also includes a purchase option, priced at €8.5 million, which can be automatic, and a sell-on fee of 20% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

Tino Kadewere arrived in Lyon in July 2020 from Le Havre. The 26-year-old Zimbabwean international striker appeared in 53 matches with OL and scored 11 goals, 10 of which during his first season in 2020/21.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Tino a successful season in La Liga with his new club, RCD Mallorca.



OL Groupe



Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr Euronext Paris - Segment C



Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xWicZ5xvapyZnW9tl5yWl2dqbm1iyGSZmpXGk5dplJ6bm2yTxWtpmZXKZnBnlWdp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-76023-olg-290822-pret-de-tino-kadewere-gb.pdf