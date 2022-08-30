Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC Pink: SCVFF) (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed gravity geophysical survey commenced on August 8th, 2022 has been completed on its 100% owned, 3,180-acre Macallan East property. The Scotch Creek technical team is currently reviewing the results to potentially identify new targets for further drilling at the property. In addition, Scotch Creek is pleased to announce that the exploratory drill results sampled on the Companies Macallan East project have now been received and analyzed.

Scotch Creek Technical Director, Mr. Robert D. Marvin, commented, "Scotch Creek Ventures is in the process of targeting additional drilling at Macallan. This process includes ongoing investigation of the genesis of the chemical sediment unit and other geologic results from the core hole. We have recently completed a detailed gravity survey of selected portions of the property to gain a better understanding of the subsurface geology near the core hole in the north-central area and covering additional HSAMT conductor zones on the property."

Scotch Creek's first drill hole at the Macallan East lithium project was targeted at a conductivity high seen in high-quality Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) data. The conductivity high is a lithium brine target. The core hole, DDCV-1 was drilled to also map and sample the basin fill rocks above and within the HSAMT anomaly in an area of southeast Clayton Valley, where limited exploration drilling has occurred. The drill hole was successfully drilled through the conductivity high. Drill-return water conductivity sampling at the drill site showed a strong anomaly of 64.8 milli siemens at a downhole depth of 1178 feet.

Mr. Robert D. Marvin also noted, "A major change in geology occur in the core hole coincident with the drill water conductivity high. After passing through a thick sequence of fluvial-dominated stratigraphy, a well-developed silty, clay-rich, green volcanic ash tuff sequence was intersected at 1173 feet downhole. This favorable-looking unit continued to at sharply faulted contact at 1184 feet. Below the fault, the core entered massive calcium-magnesium chemical sediment with interbedded ash tuff units. The hole continued to 1268 feet, ending in massive calcium-magnesium-rich chemical sediments. The presence of interbedded ash tuff units within the chemical sediment strongly suggests the unit is contained within the Esmeralda Formation. As such, this massive, pearlescent unit appears to represent a new style of evaporative saline lake deposit deep within the Esmeralda Formation in the southeast Clayton Valley."

A water sample SCDD-01 was also collected at this point. The assay result for lithium was diluted in the extraction process and was weakly anomalous. Scotch Creek remains optimistic about the brine potential of the property which requires additional evaluation. The anomalous sample was collected while drilling through an interbedded sequence of volcanic ash, silty ash, and claystone units. This geology is similar to descriptions of brine-bearing stratigraphy discovered elsewhere in the Clayton Valley.

About The Macallan East Lithium Project

Scotch Creek's 100% owned 3,180-acre Macallan East project is located on the Southeast side of Southern Clayton Valley, just 10km south of the only lithium-producing mine in North America, Albemarle's Silver Peak mine. In addition, Tesla's 1.9 million square feet Nevada Gigafactory is roughly a 4-hour drive from Macallan East. The Macallan claim block sits directly on trend with outcropping, lithium mineralized, volcanic ash-rich, basin lakebed sedimentary rocks which project towards the property from the NNE. The projected presence of these mineralized units, associated with these rocks elsewhere in the basin, should exist below the surface of the claims.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

