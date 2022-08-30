Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Neues Spiel, neues Glück: 6.250% - American Lithium reloaded?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14SPA ISIN: US38911N2062 Ticker-Symbol: GD8A 
Frankfurt
30.08.22
08:00 Uhr
46,400 Euro
-1,400
-2,93 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,60048,00016:18
46,60048,00016:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GRAVITY CO
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR46,400-2,93 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.