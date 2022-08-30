CPO Kaspar Korjus joined by Deutsche Telekom and others to discuss different use cases of autonomous negotiations

Pactum, the creator of the AI-driven autonomous negotiation market, today announced that Chief Product Officer Kaspar Korjus will join Digital Procurement World's (DPW) prestigious global conference as a featured speaker during a 90-minute Learning Lab Session in Amsterdam on Thursday September 22 from 10:00am-11:30am. Korjus will be joined on stage by Deutsche Telekom's Zsolt Jonas, Head of Strategic Procurement Digitalization Systems and Karim Ouali, VP of Procurement Steering Digitalization, and a representative of a leading global shipping company.

Korjus will host a Learning Lab Session alongside their Fortune 500 customers to discuss the different use cases for autonomous negotiations and the implications of automating negotiations in procurement. Pactum's technology autonomously engages third parties to negotiate mutually-benefiting contracts, leading to better pricing, payment terms, and supply continuity, creating financial resilience in the light of inflation, supply chain disruptions and inventory challenges.

"Pactum's technology is unlocking price savings, working capital improvements and strengthening supplier commitments for leading enterprises all over the world, and doing so using an AI chatbot feature," said Korjus. "We are excited to share the stage with these leaders in the procurement space and offer the audience a live demonstration at how autonomous negotiations adds bottom line value for large enterprises in this difficult macroeconomic environment."

"We see Pactum consistently negotiating savings in the single digit and up to double-digit percentage range in the long tail spend," said Jonas. "This is additional value Procurement brings to the organization and we are looking to expand what Pactum can do for us."

DPW Amsterdam, an annual technology event held both at the monumental Beurs van Berlage and online, is considered the world's largest and most influential tech event of the procurement industry.

Pactum previously participated in DPW events, winning the prestigious Startup Competition in 2021. This award recognizes startups driving procurement's digital transformation and generating the highest ROI for organizations worldwide.

About Pactum

Pactum is an AI-based system that helps global companies to autonomously conduct personalized commercial negotiations on a massive scale. Pactum unlocks value for enterprises and their suppliers by autonomously negotiating deals. Pactum works with $5B+ revenue companies, including many top Fortune 500 organizations such as Walmart and Maersk. The company is based in Mountain View with engineering and operations in Estonia. Learn more at www.pactum.com.

