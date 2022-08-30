San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Thiogenesis Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: TTI) ("Thiogenesis" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing sulfur-containing therapeutics for unmet pediatric diseases today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB"). The SAB members are acclaimed leaders in their fields and will provide strategic guidance utilizing their vast experience to support the successful clinical and commercial development of Thiogenesis' proprietary, novel thiol-active compounds.

Dr. Gregory Enns is a professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Medical Genetics at Stanford University and has been Director of the Biochemical Genetics Program there since 1998. He was trained in Clinical Genetics and Clinical Biochemical Genetics at the University of California, San Francisco, graduating from the program in 1998. As a clinician, he cares for patients who have a broad range of genetic and metabolic conditions, including a focus on diagnosing and managing those who have mitochondrial disorders and lysosomal storage disorders. Dr. Enns is actively involved in clinical research and trials for emerging technologies.

Dr. David Housman is a professor of biology at MIT and is known for his contribution to the discovery of the HTT gene that causes Huntington's disease. He received both his BA and PhD from Brandeis University in 1966 and 1971, respectively. Dr. Housman received the MIT Science Council Teaching Prize in 1992 and has been honored with the National Biotechnology Award from the National Conference on Biotechnology Ventures. He has also been Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science since 1988 and the American Academy of Microbiology since 1994. Dr. Housman is a member of both the National Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences.

Dr. Miriam Vos is a professor in the department of Pediatrics and Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at Emory University School of Medicine and Director, Pediatric Fatty Liver Program at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. She specializes in the treatment of liver disease in children and is a nationally recognized expert in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease ("NAFLD") and obesity. Dr. Vos is a member of the American Board of Pediatrics, Pediatric Gastroenterology, and Pediatric Transplant Hepatology, and she has been involved in a number of pediatric clinical trials in her scientific field of expertise.

"I am extremely happy and honored to welcome Miriam, Greg and David to our new Scientific Advisory Board," said Patrice Rioux, M.D., Thiogenesis' Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Having worked with all of them in the past and as acknowledged leaders and practitioners in their respective fields, I know that Thiogenesis is very fortunate to have the opportunity to benefit from their insights and expertise in the development of our novel compounds."

About TTI-0102

Thiogenesis' lead compound, TTI-0102, is an asymmetric disulfide that acts as a precursor to the thiol-active compound cysteamine; it also has additional therapeutic properties that may provide therapeutic advantages over cysteamine. Importantly, TTI-0102 is a new chemical entity ("NCE") with an initial US patent granted in November 2021 and additional US and international patents pending. Thiols are versatile bio-active molecules that are known to be involved in a several chemical reactions and metabolic processes making them exciting candidates for a number of therapeutic applications. TTI-0102 was developed to address the challenges of thiol-active drugs, including their short half-lives and adverse side effects.

Potential indications for TTI-0102 as a therapeutic, based on its versatile chemistry as a thiol-active compound:

Mechanism of Action Indications Increases glutathione - antioxidant MELAS, Rett's, NAFLD/NASH and Huntington's disease Increases taurine - cytoprotective MELAS, Rett's, Huntington's disease, CNS, and TBI Promotes BDNF - promotes nerve cells Rett's, Huntington's, Parkinson's & Alzheimer's diseases Anti-viral AIDS, SARS, ARS and COVID-19 Cystine depletion Cystinosis





About Thiogenesis

Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating through its wholly subsidiary based in San Diego, CA. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Thiogenesis is developing sulfur-containing therapeutics that are thiol-active compounds that could potentially treat serious pediatric diseases with unmet medical needs. The Company's leadership team has extensive expertise in drug development, having taken multiple pediatric and orphan drugs through clinical trials, regulatory approvals and successful commercial launches at Raptor Pharmaceuticals (formerly Nasdaq: RPTP) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: BMRN). The Company's initial target indications include Mitochondrial Encephalopathy Lactic Acidosis and Stroke (MELAS) and Rett's syndrome.

