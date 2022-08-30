Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Phase II Clinical Trial and the results of a new retrospective study of patients that underwent a trans-catheter, intramyocardial injection of angiogenic cell precursors (ACP-01) as a treatment for heart failure (ischemic and non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy).

The 2021 American Heart Association estimated the prevalence of heart failure (HF) in the United States to be 6 million; within 5-years of hospitalization, the death rate amongst this population is approximately 50%. ACP-01 in its capacity to replace damaged cells, secrete growth factors, stimulate angiogenesis and exert an anti-inflammatory effect to minimize scarring, have emerged as a therapeutic option. Hemostemix has just completed an IRB approved, retrospective, outcomes study to analyse the effect of ACP-01 implants on cardiac function in patients with severe heart failure (New York Heart association Grades 3 and 4). Cardiac function was measured in terms of ejection fraction of the left ventricle (LVEF %; normal range >=55%).

At first follow-up (average 4 months) after ACP-01 cell implantation, for all types of heart failure, the LVEF was increased by 4.6% (from 28.6% to 33.2%), representing a statistically significant improvement (p = 0.0011). On final follow-up (average 12 months after cell implantation) for all patients, the LVEF% had improved by 7.69%, which was statistically significant (p=0.003).

When analyzing ischemic heart failure alone (n=41), LVEF increased from 29.9% before implantation, to 34.5%, and to 38.2% at final follow-up, for an overall improvement of 8.37%, which was statistically significant (p= 0.003). There was greater improvement in the non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy patients (n=8), who improved from 25.94% before treatment to 40.29% at final follow-up, for an overall improvement of 14.35% (p=0. 002).

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5065/135348_02b6afe174792b9b_002full.jpg

To determine whether the observed improvements after ACP-01 implantation occurred at different levels of cardiomyopathy severity, the patients were divided into quartiles of pre-procedural LVEF%:

(i) those with extremely severe cardiomyopathy, pre-procedural LVEF% <20%;

(ii) those with severe pre-procedural LVEF% 20-29%;

(iii) those with moderately severe cardiomyopathy pre-procedural LVEF% 30-39%

(iv) those termed "heart failure with mid-range EF", with pre-procedural LVEF% 40-50% ( per American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association/European Society of Cardiology)

Overall, upward mobility from one quartile to the next quartile was significant (p=.0007) for first follow up, and more significant (p=0.0002) for final follow up. Three of the four groups moved up into the next category of LVEF function. The greatest improvement of LVEF% was generated in patients with extremely severe cardiomyopathy (LVEF%<20%).

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5065/135348_hemo2en.jpg

Quality of life statements were used also to assess response to treatment. Patients receiving ACP-01 implantation reported "improvement of quality of life" in 66% of cases, no overall change in 28% of cases, and worsened quality of life in 6% of cases. Although not statistically significant, 94% of cases were the same or improved following ACP-01 treatment, a contradistinction to the deterioration of quality of life exhibited by the general population of patients with heart failure.

The study's conclusion is that trans-catheter intramyocardial injection of angiogenic precursor cells (ACP-01) as a treatment for heart failure is feasible and safe. The results are statistically significant and merit randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials to confirm the benefit of this type of cell transplantation.

The calculated LVEF%, derived from MUGA scan, echocardiogram or SPECT was normally distributed, fulfilling the assumption for parametric testing, and treated as continuous variables, expressed as probability density functions. The paired t test compared mean preoperative and postoperative LVEF%. A p value of < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Phase II Critical Limb Ischemia Trial Results

Hemostemix is seeking regulatory approval to complete a Phase III clinical trial of ACP-01 as a treatment of critical limb ischemia. The trial results demonstrate a trend toward a reduction in amputations, as only 6.52% (3 of 41) ACP-01 patients required amputation, as compared to (9.52% 2 of 21) placebo patients.

Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5065/135348_02b6afe174792b9b_009full.jpg

The trial demonstrated that ACP-01 treated patients, as compared to placebo treated patients:

trend toward improvements in ulcer healing at 3 months trend toward ulcer healing at 6 months trend toward ulcer healing at the end of study at 12 months

Figure 4

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5065/135348_02b6afe174792b9b_010full.jpg

and, trend toward a reduction in pain associated with critical limb ischemia at 12 months, the end of the study.

As originally designed, the clinical trial power analysis required 95 subjects to achieve a statistically significant result. The previous management team, however, truncated the trial to 65 subjects, reducing to 25% the power for the analysis of the study's primary endpoint.

The clinical trial data was generated from patients treated at 17 participating sites across North America. Of 107 patients screened for the clinical trial, 68 were randomized to receive either ACP-01 (n=47) or placebo (n=21). Of the patients treated with ACP-01, 27 completed the study, and 20 withdrew. Of those treated with placebo, 19 completed the study and 2 withdrew. The data was entered into a database hosted by Medrio and the company completed verification of 71% of data points using source documents held at each site. Patient follow-up ranged from 1 day to 401 days since treatment. The median time to event was 241 days.

"Our team rescued the phase II clinical trial, completed an IRB approved retrospective heart study, rescued the company, and saved our shareholders equity. Trans-catheter, intra-myocardial implantation of ACP-01 was demonstrated to be safe and statistically efficacious in both ischemic cardiomyopathy and non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. ACP-01 is also safe as a treatment of critical limb ischemia with positive trends toward wound healing, cessation of pain, and saving limbs from amputation. Proving the efficacy of ACP-01 in prospective, blinded, randomized clinical trial, to gain regulatory approval is next. I want to thank our team who delivered, and I want to thank our shareholders for their continued support as we restart and scale production, generate revenue from licensing and compassionate treatments, and move forward with a phase II clinical trial of heart disease financed, ideally, through a partnership," stated Thomas Smeenk, CEO.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is a publicly traded autologous stem cell therapy company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, and is scaling a patient's blood-based stem cell therapeutics platform that includes angiogenic cell precursors, neuronal cell precursor and cardiomyocyte cell precursors. Seven studies including 260 ACP-01 recipients define its safety and efficacy profile as a treatment for Critical Limb Ischemia (43 Subjects), Angina (17 Subjects), and Dilated and Ischemic Cardiomyopathy (200 Subjects). The Company owns 91 patents across five patent families. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

