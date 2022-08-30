Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Adds Additional Partner Crew and Vessel, Increases Artifact Recoveries

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (OTC PINK:BLIS), has added an additional vessel and contracted partner crew this year, doubling the number of ships in their search and recovery fleet with a very experienced partner crew. TSR contracted partners and crews on the East Coast of Florida in an area commonly referred to as the "Treasure Coast" for the history of known shipwrecks thought to be carrying valuable loads and the valuable objects that continue to be found in the area over many decades. The season thus far has been a tremendous success for recovery of numerous precious artifacts and working to get new sights with previously unexploited wreck sights.

The new vessel and contracted partners have allowed Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery to increase the use of both the research they have done on known wreck sites and the new technology procured before the season, resulting in a higher number of finds this year. Some of those finds include gold chains, gold, silverware such as silver forks, gold rings, and over 50 precious coins. Craig Huffman, President and Chairman of TSR, said of the recoveries, "This year has been exciting for the Company and our partner crews. The research done in the offseason, the new technology we're using, and the vessels in operation are making it so recoveries are happening much more frequently; almost daily. The most exciting part will be putting these objects into the hands of collectors and for the world to appreciate."

Soon, the inventory of objects recovered and held by Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery will be available for purchase via NFTs, which the company plans to list in a public marketplace. Currently under development is a 3D scanning process of recovered objects to create NFT certificates where buyers can examine an object in detail before purchase, see a record of the object's chain of custody, and display the objects they purchase digitally for presentation or resale.

The Company's common stock is now for sale in an SEC approved public offering. Any investor, for as low as $750.00 may participate in the Regulation A+ offering, and purchase shares for the base price of $0.03 per share. Additionally, investors will receive a one year time period to purchase additional shares at $0.06 per share, no matter how high the share price may go. So as TSR grows in value, you can gain in value as a shareholder in joining our crew. TSR projects a great growth in shareholders, share value, and new revenues. Investment can be made online at the Company website https://treasurewreck.com/invest/.

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery

TSR is a publicly traded company, audited and reporting under the SEC 1934 Act, and also registered under Regulation A+ for public offering. TSR is a three-fold treasure related company, with its own recovery vessels and partners, it has made continues recoveries, and holds hundreds scans and leads of miles of researched areas. TSR has its treasure recovery part of the Company as well as its Media Group for television, gaming and Media matters such as its gaming portion and its television side being developed. All three components make up the triad of expected revenue sources and business development.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

