Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced that its Compass enterprise SaaS backup platform for monitoring, managing, provisioning, and securing the entire enterprise backup landscape has earned a place in the DCIG Top 5 Report for Large Enterprise AWS Cloud Backup.

"Our aim with the Top 5 report is to give data center administrators clear and well-researched information about the standout solutions in this space. With Compass' analytics, automation, immutability, and ability to integrate with enterprise management tools, Cobalt Iron has really set Compass apart," said Jerome Wendt, president and founder, DCIG LLC.

According to the report, "Compass' differentiators show up in two broad ways. First, Compass uses AWS EC2 instances to deliver backup in the AWS cloud. This minimizes or eliminates the need for enterprises to deploy Compass or perform ongoing software and backup storage management. Second, Compass monitors, accelerates, analyzes, and then orchestrates backup and recovery activities in AWS."

The report highlighted three characteristics that distinguish Compass from the other Top 5 large enterprise AWS cloud backup solutions on the list:

A comprehensive analytics engine that automates back-end backup operations Compass constantly monitors and evaluates all aspects of the backup environment, including any occurrences of cyberattacks, and automatically acts on the information to optimize the infrastructure for faster backups and better utilization.

Backups stored in an immutable, inaccessible format Through the Compass Cyber Shield feature, Compass encrypts all backups and stores them in an immutable format that no one except authenticated, properly credentialed Compass users may access.

Integration with leading enterprise management tools Enterprises may use tools such as Ansible, Chef, Puppet, ServiceNow, and vRealize to manage Compass.

"Thanks to its analysis and research, DCIG is an authority for anyone in the IT industry who is responsible for keeping data safe," said Andy Hurt, chief marketing officer at Cobalt Iron. "With AWS being so widely used in enterprise IT infrastructure today, Cobalt Iron continually enhances the Compass platform to make sure data to, from, and within the AWS cloud is airtight."

More information: www.cobaltiron.com.

Photo: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/DCIG-2022-23-TOP-5-AWS-Cloud-Backup-Solutions-Large-Enterprise-Icon-600.png

Caption: Cobalt Iron's Compass recognized for ability to integrate with enterprise management tools.

