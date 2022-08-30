Hemcheck receives additional order from its French distributor

STOCKHOLM , Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemcheck Sweden AB has today received an additional order from its French distributor Eurobio Scientific. The order is of lower economic value but the third in a relatively short time and includes all types of tests. Eurobio Scientific has stated that they see large potential in the products and will soon carry out major sales and marketing activities in the country.

"We are very happy that we continue to receive more orders from Eurobio Scientific. It is a good sign and builds on the positive trend we have", says Joen Averstad, CEO of Hemcheck.

For further information contact:

Hemcheck Sweden AB (publ)

Joen Averstad, CEO

Tel: +46 76 108 8191

Email: joen.averstad@hemcheck.com

About Hemcheck

Hemcheck Sweden AB, founded in 2010, produces and commercializes a patented CE-marked concept for point of care hemolysis detection. The concept consists of disposable tests as well as readers that can very quickly, directly upon sampling, identify hemolysed blood samples in vacuum tubes and blood gas syringes. Hemolysis, ruptured red blood cells, is the most common reason globally why blood samples cannot be analyzed accurately and is also a biomarker for acute medical conditions. Hemcheck's goal is to contribute to improved healthcare by offering user-friendly solutions for the detection of hemolysed blood samples in direct connection with blood sampling near the patient. By doing so, Hemcheck can contribute to increased patient safety, more efficient processes and lower costs. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA Sweden AB, 08-528 00 399, info@fnca, is the Certified Adviser to the company.

