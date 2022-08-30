Independent research firm found EcoVadis to be the best fit for companies that want to track and improve their suppliers' ESG

EcoVadis,the leading provider of globally trusted business sustainability ratings, today announced the company has been named a leader in "The Forrester New Wave: ESG Ratings, Data, And Analytics, Q3 2022" report. EcoVadis received a differentiated rating the highest score possible across six of the ten criteria evaluated: Reported Data, Presentation, Connections/Integrations, Market Approach, Performance Modeling, and Product Vision. The company also received an on-par rating in the Sourced Data, Standards Integrity and Execution Roadmap criteria.

In its evaluation of the nine most significant providers in the sustainability, ESG ratings, data and analytics category, Forrester recognized EcoVadis as one of just four leaders.Forrester noted, "Our evaluation found that EcoVadis offers strong ESG data on private companies and improvement programs. EcoVadis has ESG data on nearly 100,000 companies most of them not publicly owned (a truly unique asset). Its corrective action plans to improve supplier companies' ESG are best-in-class."

Forrester also found that EcoVadis "Is the best fit for companies that want to track and improve their suppliers' ESG. EcoVadis has a long track record helping major manufacturers like Henkel, Husqvarna, and PSA Group drive sustainability in their supply chains, reflected in the breadth of private companies EcoVadis has ESG data for and its many integrations with supply chain software."

"As climate demands become more pressing and greenwashing accusations are on the rise, it is no surprise that Forrester noted that 'more rigor and transparency are coming to ESG ratings, data and analytics,'" said Pierre-Francois Thaler, co-founder and CEO at EcoVadis. "We believe this clearly signals that sustainability and ESG ratings are taking a vital place on the corporate strategy landscape."

Procurement and global supply chains, along with a growing customer base across private equity, third-party risk and resilience and more, use the EcoVadis Ratings platform to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. EcoVadis' customers interviewed by Forrester shared their thoughts about the platform, including "The interface is simple. A user can learn to use EcoVadis in only 30 minutes," and "The rigor around their evidence collection and verification process really sold us."

Thaler continued, "A customer reference in the report states that the process for managing ESG improvement can be tough with thousands of suppliers. This is exactly our purpose and mission: to empower our customers to measure the sustainability performance of their company and value chain and enable them to advance on their improvement journey towards positive impact."

Download the full Forrester New Wave: ESG Ratings, Data, And Analytics, Q3 2022 report here.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-led company whose mission is to provide globally trusted business sustainability ratings. Businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' expert intelligence and evidence-based ratings to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Its actionable scorecards, benchmarks, carbon action tools, and insights guide an improvement journey for environmental, social and ethical practices across 200 industry categories and 175 countries. Industry leaders such as Amazon, Johnson Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Salesforce, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among the 95,000 businesses that collaborate with EcoVadis to drive resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide.

