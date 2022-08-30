Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.08.2022
Neues Spiel, neues Glück: 6.250% - American Lithium reloaded?
WKN: A1W8QV ISIN: SE0002372318 Ticker-Symbol: 7PL 
30.08.22
09:06 Uhr
0,425 Euro
-0,010
-2,19 %
GlobeNewswire
30.08.2022 | 15:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, ProstaLund TO2 (425/22)

At the request of ProstaLund AB (publ), ProstaLund equity rights will be traded
on First North Growth Market as from September 5, 2022. 

Security name: ProstaLund TO2
------------------------------
Short name:   PLUN TO2   
------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018397150 
------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  266458    
------------------------------

Terms:        Issue price, SEK 4,67 per share         
           1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for
           1 new share in ProstaLund AB (publ)       
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: August 14, 2023 - August 30, 2023        
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   August 25, 2023                 
----------------------------------------------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra
Hamnen Corporate Finance AB (publ). For further information, please call Västra
Hamnen Corporate Financeon +46 40 200 250.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
