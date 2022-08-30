Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, ProstaLund TO2 (425/22)

At the request of ProstaLund AB (publ), ProstaLund equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from September 5, 2022. Security name: ProstaLund TO2 ------------------------------ Short name: PLUN TO2 ------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0018397150 ------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 266458 ------------------------------ Terms: Issue price, SEK 4,67 per share 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in ProstaLund AB (publ) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: August 14, 2023 - August 30, 2023 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: August 25, 2023 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB (publ). For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Financeon +46 40 200 250.