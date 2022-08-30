Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Neues Spiel, neues Glück: 6.250% - American Lithium reloaded?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CX3T ISIN: US88160R1014 Ticker-Symbol: TL0 
Tradegate
30.08.22
17:28 Uhr
281,55 Euro
-3,30
-1,16 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TESLA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
280,35280,5017:45
281,45281,6017:29
ACCESSWIRE
30.08.2022 | 16:08
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Law Offices of Teresa Li, PC: San Francisco Personal Injury Attorney Teresa Li Obtains $750,000 for Pedestrian Hit at a Crosswalk by a Tesla Model X

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Personal injury attorney Teresa Li, founder of the Law Offices of Teresa Li, P.C., announced today that she won $750,000 for her client who was hit while walking at a crosswalk in San Francisco.

According to court documents, Li's client, a 52-year-old woman, sustained a mild traumatic brain injury / concussion, left knee partial tear, annular tears in lumbar (lower back) and cervical spine (neck) from being hit at a crosswalk when the driver failed to yield to her on May 6, 2020.

Li's client was on her way home after work and was hit at a crosswalk just a block away from her home. The impact propelled Li's client away from the intersection and she hit her face on the curb, causing bleeding on her upper lip. She was sent to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital via ambulance. There, she was hospitalized for 5 days. At the time of the collision, Li's client was a recent immigrant from southern China, who had a packaging job in Chinatown and was taking English lessons to improve her English. Due to the injuries to her head, neck, lower back, and knee, she had to quit her English class and stopped working to focus on recovery.

According to court documents, the defendant driver admitted liability but disputed that Li's client sustained a concussion and only offered $225,000 before the lawsuit. On July 1, 2021, Li's client filed a lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court (Case No. CGC-21-593048). The case reached a settlement of $750,000 on August 9, 2022.

"Tesla Model X is a dangerous vehicle: it is heavy and accelerates fast. Being hit by a Tesla Model X can be detrimental to a person. I am glad that the driver's auto insurance finally realized the severity of the injuries its insured driver has caused and compensated my client's loss adequately," said Teresa Li.

Law Offices of Teresa Li, PC, Monday, August 29, 2022, Press release picture

About Teresa Li, Law Offices of Teresa Li, PC

Teresa Li has recovered over $20 million on behalf of injured clients. She specializes in traumatic brain injury/concussion in addition to other practice areas including brain injury, car, truck, bike and motorcycle accidents, wrongful death and more. Li has been repeatedly selected by Super Lawyers Magazine as a Super Lawyers Rising Star and has been included in the Top Women Attorneys in Northern California list since 2014. She is a member of the Litigation Counsel of America, in which only 0.5% of attorneys are invited to join. For more information, please call (888) 635-3259, or visit http://www.lawofficesofteresali.com. The law office is located at 315 Montgomery Street, 9th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94104. To read more about Teresa Li in the news, please visit Law Offices of Teresa Li, PC.

SOURCE: Law Offices of Teresa Li, PC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713895/San-Francisco-Personal-Injury-Attorney-Teresa-Li-Obtains-750000-for-Pedestrian-Hit-at-a-Crosswalk-by-a-Tesla-Model-X

TESLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.