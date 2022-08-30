Law Offices of Teresa Li, PC: San Francisco Personal Injury Attorney Teresa Li Obtains $750,000 for Pedestrian Hit at a Crosswalk by a Tesla Model X

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Personal injury attorney Teresa Li, founder of the Law Offices of Teresa Li, P.C. , announced today that she won $750,000 for her client who was hit while walking at a crosswalk in San Francisco.

According to court documents, Li's client, a 52-year-old woman, sustained a mild traumatic brain injury / concussion, left knee partial tear, annular tears in lumbar (lower back) and cervical spine (neck) from being hit at a crosswalk when the driver failed to yield to her on May 6, 2020.

Li's client was on her way home after work and was hit at a crosswalk just a block away from her home. The impact propelled Li's client away from the intersection and she hit her face on the curb, causing bleeding on her upper lip. She was sent to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital via ambulance. There, she was hospitalized for 5 days. At the time of the collision, Li's client was a recent immigrant from southern China , who had a packaging job in Chinatown and was taking English lessons to improve her English. Due to the injuries to her head, neck, lower back, and knee, she had to quit her English class and stopped working to focus on recovery.

According to court documents, the defendant driver admitted liability but disputed that Li's client sustained a concussion and only offered $225,000 before the lawsuit. On July 1, 2021, Li's client filed a lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court (Case No. CGC-21-593048). The case reached a settlement of $750,000 on August 9, 2022.

"Tesla Model X is a dangerous vehicle: it is heavy and accelerates fast. Being hit by a Tesla Model X can be detrimental to a person. I am glad that the driver's auto insurance finally realized the severity of the injuries its insured driver has caused and compensated my client's loss adequately," said Teresa Li.

About Teresa Li, Law Offices of Teresa Li, PC

Teresa Li has recovered over $20 million on behalf of injured clients. She specializes in traumatic brain injury/concussion in addition to other practice areas including brain injury, car, truck, bike and motorcycle accidents, wrongful death and more. Li has been repeatedly selected by Super Lawyers Magazine as a Super Lawyers Rising Star and has been included in the Top Women Attorneys in Northern California list since 2014. She is a member of the Litigation Counsel of America, in which only 0.5% of attorneys are invited to join. For more information, please call (888) 635-3259, or visit http://www.lawofficesofteresali.com . The law office is located at 315 Montgomery Street, 9th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94104. To read more about Teresa Li in the news, please visit Law Offices of Teresa Li, PC .

SOURCE: Law Offices of Teresa Li, PC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/713895/San-Francisco-Personal-Injury-Attorney-Teresa-Li-Obtains-750000-for-Pedestrian-Hit-at-a-Crosswalk-by-a-Tesla-Model-X