MLG Capital's Austin Carlson Named Emerging Leader by Waukesha County Business Alliance

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / MLG Capital, a Wisconsin-based private equity real estate investment firm, today announced that Divisional Controller Austin Carlson was named a Waukesha County Emerging Leader by the Waukesha County Business Alliance. The prestigious annual award honored only five individuals, and Carlson's recognition marks the second consecutive year that an MLG Capital employee received the award.

"Austin is an essential part of the team here at MLG, and we are thrilled that his leadership and hard work are being recognized outside of the office," said Rick Reuter, Controller & VP at MLG Capital. "Austin's work ethic and dedication is second to none. He is a true team player, and we are so proud of this accomplishment."

Carlson joined MLG Capital in 2018 and has been an exponential part of the firm's growth. He oversees the fund accounting team and recently led a project to overhaul the firm's investor portal. That effort took MLG to the next level with investor offerings and user experience, while integrating the back end of the business to provide enhanced efficiencies. Austin's leadership in that project provided the firm the operational capacity to triple the size of its funds without needing to add additional finance staff.

In addition to excelling in his field, Carlson shines as a professional long track speedskater. He began training in 2018, devoting 20+ hours per week in early mornings and after work. He competes in 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m events and participated in the Olympic qualifiers in January.

Carlson is also actively involved in the "MLG Cares" volunteer committee, serving as Treasurer. In this role, he has organized virtual drives, volunteer events, charitable initiatives and more. In the two past years, he has helped organize ten employee volunteer initiatives and raise more than $12,000 for local organizations, including United Way, Sherman Phoenix, Junior Achievement and Hunger Task Force.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is the premier outsourced investment manager in private real estate for investment advisors, family offices and accredited high net worth individuals. Since its inception in 1987, the firm and associated entities have had active, exited, or pending investments totaling approximately ±36.1 million square feet of total space across the United States, inclusive of more than 31,000 apartment units, with exited and estimated current value exceeding $5 billion, as of 6/30/22. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

