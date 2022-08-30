Doha, Qatar--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Qatar-based facility and property management firm, MDFM, has revealed a series of sustainable homes that seek to spark innovation within the construction industry. Through the use of its advanced technology and biphilic systems, the company is setting out to accelerate eco-friendly progression within the agriculture, hospitality and residential sectors.

MDFM is placing ecomimicry at the heart of its constructions, with all of its Green Magic Homes embracing green-living technology that reduces construction time by 80% and construction material by 30 - 60%. Its home designs, such as the Terranova, Murano or Royale models, are completely wrapped in soil and greenery, so as to reflect the surrounding environment. Furthemore, MDFM is also introducing a sense of harmony into the interior of its designs, with all of its Green Magic Homes having a balanced interior temperature. Numerous studies have showcased the importance of room temperature in determining a person's quality of sleep.

As part of its announcement, senior officials from the MDFM team underline that energy efficiency is a cornerstone of all their designs. This is epitomized in MDFM's Athenea floating luxury suite, which provides an on-sea experience in a sleek white spherical construction. The Athenea suite incorporates solar panels with a circular shape, which are designed to follow the sun's rays and absorb energy more efficiently than standard solar panels. In addition to this, the floating home is taken out into the ocean and then back ashore via existing routes, to minimize emissions.

Epitomizing MDFM's ecomimicry-inspired design model is its range of agro capsules. These are fire-and water-resistant pods that join together to form easily portable agro-tunnels. Aside from producing zero emissions, MDFM is utilizing the unique technology in these agro-tunnels to instigate a more natural and sustainable form of farming.

In MDFM's climate-controlled agro capsules, food can be grown all year-round and in any location, thereby streamlining the farm-to-table chain and potentially bolstering food production in areas currently struggling with food poverty.

MDFM is extending its eco-mimicry mentality to its facility management services, with the firm working to provide help with a variety of projects involving refurbishment, hospitality, electrical maintenance and landscaping. Its eco-centered mindset extends to its pest control service, through which it is pioneering the integration of organic pesticides. Due to uncapped usage of controlled pesticides, over 500 species of insects, spiders and mites have now built up resistance to pesticides. Through MDFM's use of organic pesticides, it is providing a possible far-reaching solution to this increasingly prominent agricultural pest problem.

"The ethos at MDFM revolves around the belief that the more individuals embrace their relationship with nature, the greater their quality of life will be. This is why all of MDFM's homes and facility management projects have one core objective at their heart: to create harmony with the surrounding environment in a way that translates into a fulfilling experience for the client," concludes Kushal Kumar, Managing Director of MDFM.

