Historic Hotels Worldwide is known for its members' grand architecture, colorful gardens, elegant hospitality, and romantic settings, and their luxury amenities are often enhanced with museum-quality art collections. Many of the hotels highlighted here exhibit the most magnificent art collections found at historic hotels, and many are committed to supporting art movements and diversity in art. Hotels of Historic Hotels Worldwide view their art collections as an expression of their hospitality and community values, many collecting with the aim of supporting local or national heritage preservation and local artists. Above all, this is art that is meant to be enjoyed by all who visit. These art collections can be viewed and experienced in furniture, paintings, sculpture, augmented reality, textiles, tablets, fountains, and even some hotel buildings that are considered stand-alone works of art. From Berlin to Guadalajara to Montreal, Historic Hotels Worldwide lodgings offer guests opportunities to experience a variety of original artwork, from the works of Dutch masters and graffiti artists to Mexican muralists and Pop Art disrupters. These historic hotels are truly museums where you can stay the night.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005011/en/

The Art Collector's Suite. Pulitzer Amsterdam (1600s) Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: Historic Hotels Worldwide and Pulitzer Amsterdam.

San Clemente Palace Kempinski (1131) Venice, Italy

The San Clemente Palace Kempinski is set on the exclusive island of San Clemente in the heart of the Venetian Lagoon. The original structure of the hotel dates to the 12th century and today, it is one of Italy's most enchanting getaways. Inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2016, San Clemente Palace Kempinski is an active supporter of the art world and artists. The palace interiors blend cool contemporary and dramatic Renaissance styles, with lofty six-meter ceilings, and intricate details like Terrazzo flooring and Murano chandeliers, while annual art installations appear across the estate throughout the year, especially near the famous Venice Biennale. In recent years, San Clemente Island hosted many world-renowned contemporary artworks by leading artists such as Igor Mitoraj, Tony Cragg, Sylvie Fleury, Gregor Hildebrandt, Carole A. Feuerman, Joana Vasconcelos, Shan Shan Sheng, and Julian Opie. Since San Clemente Island's location is close to the main event spaces of the Biennale, the hotel becomes an ideal location for artists, guests, and art admirers. The permanent collection of San Clemente Palace Kempinski includes artwork from hotel owners' collections, select pieces bought from former exhibitions, and gifted works. The palace's corridors display art produced by emerging artists to support their craft. Temporary exhibitions can typically be viewed in the lobby, church, and in the gardens. From Summer through Fall 2022, the hotel is hosting Venetian glass artist Lino Tagliapietra's solo exhibition, "ALTAR EGO," curated by Koen Vanmechelen at the San Clemente Church. Also on display at the palace this season is artwork by Korean artists Cha Eunmi, Hye Rim Li, Hyong Nam Ahn, Lee Seung Hee, Jinwong Chan, and Sun K. Kwak, brought together in collaboration with Waterfall Mansion Gallery. Both exhibitions are open through November 7, 2022. Guests and visitors can request a private tour of the island's art and the estate from the concierge.

Hotel Hacienda de Abajo (1493)Tazacorte, La Palma, Spain

Hotel Hacienda de Abajo is a fabulous historic destination in Tazacorte, on the western end of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. Founded in the late-15th century, the estate was the oldest sugar estate on the island of La Palma. The Hotel emerged from a meticulous 2010 restoration of the estate and its main house, Casa Principal of Tazacorte. Hotel Hacienda de Abajo was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2021 and, in the same year, was awarded the Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence "Historic Hotels Worldwide Best in Europe" award. Built in the seventeenth century by Pedro José de Sotomayor Topete y Massieu, Casa Principal of Tazacorte stayed in the family for centuries. Today, Hotel Hacienda de Abajo reflects the history of the Sotomayor Topete family and their devotion to arts and culture. The noble families that resided in the grand home imported art to adorn their halls from all over the globe, as the island was a major hub for sea trade. Tapestries, furniture, paintings, gilded mirrors, and delicate Chinese porcelain traveled from every corner of the world to decorate Casa Principal of Tazacorte. Today, over 1,300 works of art are part of Hacienda de Abajo's collection, comprised of the estate's historic art collection and new acquisitions. Guests may catch a glimpse of French and Flemish tapestries of the 16th, 17th, and 18th centuries; delight in an art gallery with European and American paintings, some dating to the 15th century, as well as porcelain pieces and Chinese statues from the Tang, Ming, and Qing dynasties, religious European carvings from the 16th to the 18th centuries, and more. This art collection is the largest contribution of art heritage to the island of La Palma since the 17th century. The result is that Hotel Hacienda de Abajo is an unconventional museum, one with an elegant but comfortable atmosphere. Tours of the estate, art collection, and grounds are available upon request.

Hotel Maximilian's (1495) Augsburg, Germany

Constructed between the 14th and 17th centuries, the earliest known record of Hotel Maximilian's-and its art-dates to the Late Middle Ages. The hotel, which was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2019, grew to local fame when a group of Abyssinian monks arrived in the city during the winter of 1495, and only the innkeeper of Hotel Maximilian's offered them shelter. When the monks left the following Spring, their portraits were painted on a board placed just outside the inn. Today, the hotel's art collection includes over 300 individual works, created by artists including Franz Friedrich, Sophanias De Derichs, Anton Degele, and Ehrgott Bernhard Bendel. The collection includes 19th and 20th-century works, but most are paintings that date to the 17th and 18th centuries. Among them are the following significant works:

Hase , or "Hare," by Jan Baptist Weenix. This painting depicts a hunting scene, and hangs in the hotel's largest suite, the presidential suite Paganini.

, or "Hare," by Jan Baptist Weenix. This painting depicts a hunting scene, and hangs in the hotel's largest suite, the presidential suite Paganini. Tierszene , an animal scene by Adrian van Oolen. This impressive work is two canvases, hung across from each other in the lobby library.

, an animal scene by Adrian van Oolen. This impressive work is two canvases, hung across from each other in the lobby library. Landanweisung der salzburger Siedler , or "Land Instruction of the Salzburg Settlers,"a painting by an unknown artist that depicts the displaced settlers being assigned land in North America.

, or "Land Instruction of the Salzburg Settlers,"a painting by an unknown artist that depicts the displaced settlers being assigned land in North America. Knabenbildnis des J.J. Köpf , a portrait of J.J. Köpf as a young man by Sophanias De Derichs. This painting depicts the young Köpf in a Hungarian uniform.

, a portrait of J.J. Köpf as a young man by Sophanias De Derichs. This painting depicts the young Köpf in a Hungarian uniform. Italienisches Stillleben, or "Italian Still Life," that depicts fruit, and can be found in the hotel restaurant, maximilian°s.

The Hotel Maximilian's art collection has grown over the years as new hotel directors, all with an interest in art and the collection's history, have selected new pieces for the collection. Guests can admire the art throughout the hotel, including in guestrooms, corridors, lobby, the restaurant maximilian°s, the Gourmet Restaurant Sartory, and in Bar 3M. Upon request, Hotel Maximilian's can provide private, guided tours of the art collection.

Bernini Palace Hotel (1500)Florence, Italy

The historic Bernini Palace Hotel is located in a 15th-century palace in the heart of Florence, Italy, the birthplace of the Italian Renaissance. The palace was once owned by the powerful Pera family, financiers known for their investments throughout Europe. The famous artwork of the hotel, which was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2015, was installed in the 19th century, and depicts the unification of Italy. In the mid-19th century, the Palace was an elegant hotel, and Florence was the new capital of the Kingdom of Italy (1865-1871). The hotel was just a short walk from the newly unified kingdom's parliament, and so the hotel's owner changed its name to the Columbia Parlamento Hotel, making it popular with incoming members of parliament. Many guests stayed at the hotel while working, and others met at the palace for informal discussions. Among the many artistic treasures of Bernini Palace Hotel is a large, frescoed hall on the first floor with portraits of the protagonists of the Italian unification. Around 1880, an unknown artist or artists painted a series of frescoes on the walls of the hall, depicting important figures in the unification of Italy. The series was never completed, as guests can plainly see that there are 20 empty frames visible along the walls. Look out for grotesque motifs, which include winged harpies emerging from a variety of bizarrely-colored flowers, as well as leering masks, expressive heads suspended in the void, and dragons with tattered wings. The former Hall of the Italian Parliament today is a grand breakfast room for guests and is also available to rent for private events. The marvelous, frescoed portraits allow guests to enjoy their meal while being immersed in history.

Aranwa Cusco Boutique Hotel (1573) Cusco, Peru

Built in a rustic mansion that dates to the 16th century, the Aranwa Cusco Boutique Hotel is a brilliant time capsule of Peru's storied past. The hotel houses more than 300 pieces of art, including oil paintings on canvas from the Cusco School, as well as sculptures crafted during the country's Colonial period, beautifully crafted Colonial furniture, and fine silverware. Many of the Colonial pieces at the hotel were inspired by Catholicism, and depict Jesus, the Virgin Mary, the saints, and the Angelic Host. These works are displayed throughout the hotel, to inspire guests to explore the city's rich cultural heritage and fascinating past. In addition to these pieces of art, the Hotel offers guests access to its record collection on a beautiful and antique gramophone made by the Talking Machine Co., patented in the U.S. The hotel is a fabulous choice for cultural travelers to this ancient city, both for its artwork and its proximity to the region's most significant historic and cultural landmarks. The city of Cusco was founded during the 1100s by the Killke people, and was absorbed by the Incan Empire nearly a century later. The Inca ruled Cusco before Spain arrived and transformed the city into a Colonial outpost in 1533. The most historic parts of the hotel were established soon afterwards, as the lavish residence of colonizer Don Domingo de Artaza, one of Cusco's earliest Spanish mayors. The hotel's art reflects its centuries-long history. Today, the city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and, in 2012, Aranwa Cusco Boutique Hotel was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide. The hotel provides a self-guided tour upon request for guests interested in learning more about the hotel's history and its art.

Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam (1578) Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam possesses a rich history that dates to the 1500s and has been a Historic Hotels Worldwide member since 2018. This storied hotel is a perfect place for art lovers, with its rich history and original works of art by illustrious Dutch painters and sculptors. Artists such as Hildo Krop, Chris Lebau, Willem Penaat, Joseph Mendes de Costa, John Raedecker, Karel Appel, and Johan Thorn Prikker have all created beautiful art pieces that are displayed at the hotel. The Princenhof building at Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam even participated in the evolution of art in Amsterdam. In 1949, the renowned artist, Karel Appel, was asked to paint a mural for the canteen in Amsterdam's city hall. This painting can still be admired at the entrance to the hotel's Oriole Garden Bistro and Bridges restaurant. His style was vastly different from that of artist Chris Lebeau, who painted the room-filling mural in the hotel's stunning Marriage Chamber. While the new artistic work was not well-received at that time, both murals are considered invaluable art treasures of the city today. Hotel guests can discover the extensive collection of artwork during the daily historical tour at Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam. In the Summer of 2020, the hotel initiated an Artists in Residence project, in collaboration with writer and journalist Ivo Weyel. The project aims to support the art world in the midst of, and in the wake of, the COVID-19 pandemic, which put many artists out of work. The Artists in Residence project encompasses artists from many different disciplines, from painters to poets, and from jewelry designers to photographers. The project will result in a coffee table book, and original pieces will be exhibited at the hotel, and some will be put up for auction to raise funds for art charities.

DOM Hotel (1600) Rome, Italy

Located in the heart of Papal Rome, the historic DOM Hotel is in a 17th-century aristocratic palazzo on Via Giulia, one of the city's most historic and iconic streets. Via Giulia was once home to numerous gardens and many prominent artists, including Raffaello, Benvenuto Cellini, and later, Francesco Borromini. Today, the DOM Hotel-which was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2019-displays its rich heritage through its preserved architecture and historical displays. Even its name is an homage to its past: "DOM" stands for "Deo Optimo Maximo" ("to the greatest god"), a Latin inscription found on the adjoining church next door. The hotel's art collection can be explored throughout the hotel's guestrooms and shared spaces. Inside DOM Hotel, guests and visitors discover spaces adorned with refined decor, handcrafted furnishings, international works of art, and original elements of the historic building. Restored and renovated for contemporary comfort, original structural components, such as the exposed brick walls and coffered wooden beam ceilings, were wisely preserved and serve as a natural backdrop to the hotel's art and furnishings. Among them are an eclectic collection of original photographs, including those of Man Ray and Bert Stern, and three original Andy Warhol silkscreens from the "Ladies and Gentlemen" series. Also displayed are blocks of marble with ancient religious inscriptions dating back to the Renaissance, which were acquired from the church of Santa Lucia del Gonfalone. The guestrooms and suites at DOM Hotel are curated with original furnishings handcrafted by Italian master artisans and international works of art. The suites include vases crafted in Belgium, artistic photographs, and original paintings by emerging Columbian artists.

Pulitzer Amsterdam (1600s) Amsterdam, Netherlands

Throughout Pulitzer Amsterdam's illustrious history, the hotel has collected antiques, furniture, artwork, and books to create a one-of-a-kind experience. A member of Historic Hotels Worldwide since 2015, the hotel carefully crafts its suites with special pieces from Pulitzer Amsterdam's art, music, and antique collections. Each one is unique. For example, the Art Collector's Suite is an art lover's dream, evoking the feeling of spending the night in a private gallery. The most renowned piece from the hotel's collection, Hals Brunch by Thierry Bruet, resides in this suite, as this six-meter-long painting was commissioned and painted specifically for the Pulitzer Amsterdam. It bears a striking similarity to Leonardo De Vinci's The Last Supper at a distance, but upon closer inspection, guests can find this version's quirky modern touches. The Antique Collector's Suite creates a perfect retreat for curious travelers to immerse themselves in the history of the former canal houses that make up the hotel complex, where the furniture, artwork, and objects all hold a connection to the past, and create an ambiance of past eras that stretches back centuries. The Music Collector's Suite is perfect for those who love to collect musical experiences and melodies. Best played on the suite's vintage record player, guests can enjoy Pulitzer Amsterdam's impressive collection of LP records ranging from soul, classical, or rock and roll, while surrounded by musical instruments and curated records. These are just a few of the artfully curated themed suites available to book at Pulitzer Amsterdam. Art lovers can also book the hotel's Paint like a Dutch Master package to learn about the techniques used by artists such as Rembrandt, Vermeer, Jan Steen, and Van Gogh, through a private painting workshop.

Hacienda de Los Santos (1685) Alamos, Sonora, Mexico

The family-owned and operated Hacienda de Los Santos is a historic resort composed of three renovated and restored Colonial-style mansions, as well as one sugar mill that dates to the 17th century, where beautiful religious art and custom design can be found at every turn. The art of Hacienda de Los Santos today is a collection of works, especially religious art, that were all selected, uncovered, or created for the resort by the hotel's owners, the Swickard family. In the early years of the resort's renovations, religious art was found throughout the estate's historic buildings and grounds. Today, much of that collection is on display within the Chapel of the Saints. At the chapel, a Baroque altar was designed and created in recent years by Mexico's expert woodcarver and artist, Augustin Parra of Tlaquepaque, Jalisco. The three large bells were cast by Mexico's only fourth-generation bell makers. The art collection of figures, retablos, and ex-votos on display in the chapel includes a carved figure of Saint Anne, which is the collection's oldest single figure, dating back to the 16th century and authenticated. Many of the carved religious figures on display came from other churches in Spain, Mexico, and Guatemala, passed from the churches into private hands long ago, and later placed into Hacienda de Los Santos' collection. The resort also exhibits a 17th-century French hymnal, written in Latin. Each of its individual pages were handwritten and illustrated by a monk. A large oil painting of the Lady of Guadalupe is also featured at the resort. This painting was first installed in a church in Southern Colorado in 1849. The chapel is open to guests. There are guided tours daily at 2:00 p.m. for a small fee. This marvelous destination resides within the charming town of Alamos, a designated National Monument of Mexico. Hacienda de Los Santos was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2015 and was honored in 2021 as the winner of the Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence award for Best Historic Hotels Worldwide Hotel in the Americas.

Utne Hotel (1722) Hardanger, Norway

One of the most historic hotels in Norway and surrounded by the mountaintops of the magnificent Hardangerfjord, the iconic Utne Hotel opened its doors to guests in 1722 and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2012. With its intricate decorative details and vast collection of antique treasures, visiting this historic hotel today is like walking into a living history book. Along with its own impressive collection of historic Norwegian art and interior detail-including the remarkable painted wood cupboards and wall panels of its formal dining room-Utne Hotel supports local artists through its Kunstannekset, or Art Annex. The Art Annex, which includes guestrooms, emerged when the Utne Hotel invited local Hardanger artists to decorate a guestroom in the Annex. The artists chose the colors and styles for the rooms that harmonize with their art. The choices resulted in assorted color themes for the rooms, each characterized by quite different artistic expressions. Some guestrooms feature graphics, collages, and oil and acrylic paintings. It is an active gallery exhibit, and some of the art displayed may be for sale. The art is done justice, says one Utne Hotel-featured artist Judith de Haan, when guests live with the art during their visit and experience it through night and day. Other featured artists include Solfrid Aksnes, Åse Berit Skeie Ulltang, Wim van den Toorn, Ingunn van Etten, and Johild Mæland. These artists are all a part of the local artists forum, Harding Puls.

The Mozart Prague (1770) Prague, Czech Republic

Originally constructed in 1770 as the private residence of Count Pachta, The Mozart Prague is a family-owned boutique hotel located in the most historic district of Prague. It was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2021. Retaining majestic glamour with ornate décor, crystal chandeliers, and ceiling frescoes, The Mozart Prague holds a unique reputation as an artistic haven. While the Pachta family enjoyed private performances by the likes of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Giacomo Casanova, and Wilhelm Richard Wagner, today's guests are similarly enchanted by an art collection of over 150 international art pieces featured throughout the palace, including Ignaz Franz Platzer's original baroque sculptures, Pavel Roucka's contemporary art, Maurizio Toffoletti's magnificent marble statue, and a splendid collection of frescoes. In the Jiraskuv Wing of The Mozart Prague, there is a series of maps and etchings on display that portray Prague, historic Bohemia, and local landscapes. The most historic piece is a map by Hartmann Schedel from 1493. Two statues by Ignaz Franz Platzer, a baroque sculptor who worked, like Mozart, for royalty during the 1700s and was also a Free Mason, are highlighted in the collection. Like other historic Prague buildings, the palace is full of subtle references to Free Masonry. Guests can enjoy the art throughout the hotel and in the guestrooms, where authentic beauty and history shine through original works.

Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar (1780) Bagac, Bataan, Philippines

Las Casa Filipinas de Acuzar is a resort that is a work of both historic and modern art, and a story of Filipino heritage told through art. Inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2017 and home to Jose Acuzar's collection of heritage houses, the resort offers historic lodgings restored by a team of artisans and craftsmen. Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar are beautifully appointed guest houses at this award-winning beach resort. For guests, the resort offers a series of arts and crafts workshops, where visitors can learn more about the different mediums of art created at the resort. Along with hands-on workshops, the resort offers a signature Heritage Walking Tour, an hour-long guided tour across the villages and ancestral houses within the resort, and an immersive tour of the resort's workshops, that offers guests a front-row seat to seeing artists and craftspeople creating new pieces. Of special interest for visitors who appreciate art is the Hotel de Oriente. An iconic structure within the resort, Hotel de Oriente's majestic and striking features are due to the intricacy of its woodwork seen throughout the walls, floors, and ceilings of the structure. A tour is not complete without a visit to this majestic place. In addition to providing luxurious experiences for travelers, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar's Bellas Artes Projects foundation invests in local and international artists. The foundation provides a platform for experimentation and interdisciplinary collaboration through artist residencies. Internationally acclaimed for its commitment to service as well as art, the resort was honored with the Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence award for Best Historic Hotels Worldwide Hotel in Asia/Pacific in 2021.

Raffles Europejski, Warsaw (1857) Warsaw, Poland

Designed in the Neoclassical style by Italian-Polish architect Enrico Marconi, Raffles Europejski Warsaw was intended to be the most extravagant hotel in the Russian Empire when it opened in Warsaw in 1857. Art has been present at the hotel since its grand opening. In its early decades, it housed the Aleksander Krywult Salon, one of the first art galleries in Warsaw, and an art studio shared by several famous Polish artists including Józef Chelmonski and Stanislaw Witkiewicz. Raffles Europejski Warsaw began amassing its own art collection in 2014, with the aim to collect works representative of the contemporary art scene in Poland. Today, Raffles Europejski Warsaw's art collection contains approximately 500 works of modern and contemporary Polish art, by established and emerging artists, comprised of paintings, photographs, installations, graphics, posters, collages, blown glass, and drawings. Over 120 Polish artists are represented in the collection, including Polish Avant-garde works by artists such as Henryk Stazewski and Tadeusz Kantor; as well as the most important representatives of contemporary Polish art, such as Wilhelm Sasnal, Monika Sosnowska, Leon Tarasewicz and Goshka Macuga. The collection is spread throughout the Hotel and guests can admire the best examples of Polish art in their rooms and suites. Paintings, photographs, sculptures, and installations are displayed without descriptions, platforms, or visible security, to create an atmosphere resembling a private collector's house. The hotel's lobby contains several outstanding artworks such as The Borders by Wlodzimierz Jan Zakrzewski, a neon light installation welcoming guests in the entrance hall. Guests and visitors can engage with the art through hotel art tours, bookable through the art concierge, and by attending the hotel's occasional art talks with artists and the collection manager. All guestrooms contain a catalog of the collection for guests' enjoyment and enrichment.

Hamilton Princess Beach Club, A Fairmont Managed Hotel (1885) Hamilton, Bermuda

The art collection of the Hamilton Princess Hotel Beach Club, A Fairmont Managed Hotel in Hamilton, Bermuda is remarkable. Inside the palatial pink hotel-established in 1885 and inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018-is a renovated, contemporary space with artworks from some of the great names in modern art: Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, and René Magritte. These innovators, who challenged perceptions of art, laid the foundation for a hotel collection that has embraced the Pop and Op art movements through to postmodernism. Guests and visitors can walk through the hotel and its grounds, surrounded by the works of those earlier luminaries as well as late-20th and early-21st century artists such as Shepard Fairey, Andy Warhol, Yayoi Kusama, and Keith Allen Haring. The art collection is active; new works are mounted or moved often, emphasizing that the hotel is an alternative gallery space. Hamilton Princess Beach Club curates and arranges the works in a meaningful way, to convey meaning within modern art, while creating a memorable experience for guests and visitors to the hotel. Complimentary guided tours through the lobby and public spaces are offered every Saturday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. for hotel guests. The hotel recommends guests reserve a place on the tour in advance with the front desk.

Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin (1885) Noordwijk, Netherlands

Located just a short distance from Amsterdam and The Hague, the Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin is a historic seaside retreat with a fascinating art collection. Established in 1885 and inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011, the hotel boasts a fascinating collection of paintings by Dutch artist George van Herwaarde (1938-2011). The collection consists of 50 paintings, each characterized by the pierrots portrayed in these paintings. The pierrot is a character from 18th century French pantomime performances, recognizable as a sad clown with a painted white face. Each painting tells a different story, and shows the pierrots pictured with musical instruments, pets, and food and drinks. The paintings by George van Herwaarde can be found throughout the hotel. Guests are followed by musical pierrots when ascending the grand stairs in the lobby, and in the hotel's guestrooms, they can find cutouts of existing paintings hanging on the walls. An impressive piece hangs in Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin's Michelin rated restaurant, Latour. The restaurant is named after Château Latour, one of the most esteemed vineyards in the world, and the painting's characteristic pierrot is pictured with the Château Latour in the background. Next to the painting, a self-portrait of George van Herwaarde can be found with his face painted as a pierrot. The Hotel's collection of George van Herwaarde paintings started in the 1990s. After the birth of her first grandson, the hotel owner bought a George van Herwaarde painting in honor of the special occasion. This was the start of a collection that grew to over 50 of his paintings-and a friendship between the owner and artist.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo (1910)Como, Italy

Immersed in the beauty of Lake Como and offering a spectacular view of the surrounding Alps, the historic Grand Hotel Tremezzo is a treasured example of the finest preserved Italian palaces. With lush period furnishings, intricate details, and unparalleled views, Grand Hotel Tremezzo offers decadence alongside sensations of harmony and tranquility. Established in 1910, Grand Hotel Tremezzo was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011. A guest favorite of the art pieces is the Happiness Fountain by Ico Parisi, a local Como architect and designer. The fountain is found in the estate's park area, which the hotel describes as an open-air gallery. Dating back centuries, the land used to belong to Villa Carlotta, and its spectacular botanic garden-nature's palate-is planted with a variety of rare plants and trees. Within the palace walls, Grand Hotel Tremezzo exhibits an art collection owned by Valentina De Santis, owner of Grand Hotel Tremezzo, at the L'Escale Trattoria Wine Bar. The hotel also displays a collection of silk scarfs from Antonio Ratti, a post-World War II textiles entrepreneur who created the Fondazione Antonio Ratti, one of the world's greatest textile archives, in Como. In addition, there are original Art Nouveau-style pieces and antique furniture collected by the De Santis family throughout the palace and adjacent buildings. The estate's 18th-century Villa Emilia, which houses the Grand Hotel Tremezzo's T Spa, features original mosaic floors. The hotel offers private tours of the palace and its artwork.

Hotel Diplomat (1911) Stockholm, Sweden

Built as an Art Nouveau-style palatial mansion in 1911, and situated close to Sweden's Royal Theater, the Royal Opera, and prominent galleries, Hotel Diplomat is proud in its role today as a welcoming scene for artists and valued guests. The hotelier family that owns Hotel Diplomat, in collaboration with its partners, is pleased to share with visitors the private, modern art collection that they curated for the hotel. Works by notable Swedish artists are displayed throughout the hotel, including carefully curated displays of photography by some of Sweden's most renowned contemporary artists. This includes pieces by world-renowned artists such as Denise Grünstein, Maria Friberg, Anneè Olofsson, Daniel Sandberg, Carl Fredrik Reuterswärd, Helene Schmitz, and David Svensson. In addition to its permanent art collection, the hotel rotates new, temporary exhibits in The Gallery. Most recently, The Gallery at Hotel Diplomat featured the work of visual artist Sonya Campos Jadersten from May 12, 2022 to August 15, 2022. Contact the hotel directly to find out what is on exhibition at a given time. This art-forward approach to hospitality does not stop at the guestroom door. The guestrooms themselves were designed and decorated by part-owner and chairperson Anna Cappelen, in collaboration with interior designer Helene Follin from HOS Haga, who was inspired by the unique Art Nouveau-style building, blending traditional elegance with contemporary design.

Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris (1928) Paris, France

For the first time, a luxury hotel offers its guests and art lovers a curated selection of contemporary Parisian art and culture. L'art Centre of Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris features the Art Gallery by Bel Air Fine Art, a private movie theater, a contemporary art bookshop, and even an art concierge. Acting as a gateway to the contemporary art scene in Paris, the culturally-conscious Art District Gallery-a collaboration between the hotel and the Bel-Air Fine Art group-welcomes artists, connoisseurs and collectors, patrons, and art professionals. The gallery shows numerous collective and evolving exhibitions, from Stéphane Cipre's aluminum sculptures, to Idan Zareski's Bigfoot works, to Paul Sibuet's works or Johann Perathoner's "Vue du Ciel" exhibition. Thematic exhibitions are displayed in the gallery and in the public spaces of this grand historic palace-turned-hotel. Visitors and guests also enjoy access to the first contemporary art bookshop within a Parisian luxury hotel, La Librairie des Arts. Keeping pace with the latest happenings on the cultural and arts circuits worldwide, this specialty emporium holds more than 700 titles, and sells accoutrements for artists and architects alongside limited editions and works of unusual formats. The Katara Cinema offers integrated state-of-the-art sound and projection equipment in 35 mm, digital, and 3D. The screening room is available to organize private screenings, watch auctions, broadcast concerts, and organize seminars. The art concierge at Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris facilitates for guests invitations to previews, openings, performances and concerts, guitar lessons, and even cultural activities for children. The hotel's art blog can be found at Art For Breakfast

Hôtel Molitor Paris-MGallery by Sofitel (1929) Paris, France

The Hôtel Molitor Paris-MGallery by Sofitel opened as an Art Deco-style sports complex with a swimming pool in 1929. During its heyday, it was a popular attraction for the socialites of Paris. When the bathhouse closed in 1989 and was classified as a historical monument, it was taken over by street artists, who created their own open-air artist's studio, using every surface of the building as a canvas. At first, graffiti started to appear on the outside walls of the building, then on the railings, and inside the drained swimming pools. By the 1990s, layers of color brought new life and the bathhouse was itself a work of art. These were some of the first graffiti works by street artists, many of whom have since become very well known. The site was a venue for concerts, parties, and fashion shows organized through the Compagnie des Maîtres-Nageurs ("Lifeguard Company"). Today, Hôtel Molitor Paris-MGallery by Sofitel, which was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018, has a quirky personality and offers a remarkable experience to all who visit. True to its colorful past, the hotel continues to invite these artists to return and continue their work. Every one of the 78 dressing cubicles surrounding the winter pool has been taken over by an artist, from floor to ceiling, to produce a gallery of contemporary urban art. In cubicle No. 166, discover the joyful universe of street art characters called Gouzous by Jace, and the malicious presence of cartoon cat, Monsieur Chat, in cubicle No. 188. Interact with Collectif 9ième concept art stickers, Francs Colleurs; snap a photo of one of the walls of Marko93's cubicle No. 114 to reveal what lies hidden there; and be carried away by the poetry of Mademoiselle Maurice's origami in cubicle No. 40. To immerse oneself in the hotel's art scene, the hotel recommends a guest package that includes a private, guided tour and a copy of the book, MOLITOR: VIBRATIONS ARTISTIQUES

Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Lisboa (1933) Lisbon, Portugal

The Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Lisboa-the Grande Dame of Lisbon hotels-has been a true Portuguese landmark since it opened in 1933. Inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2017, the hotel's art collection is defined by its core group of Portuguese artists. Notably, it is the largest collection of works by the Portuguese Modernist artist Mily Possoz (1888-1968). The hotel's collection includes rich tapestries, paintings, and ceramics, the vast majority of which can be seen in the elegant corridors and public areas of the hotel. Two suites highlight two very different female artists: Possoz, of course, and the Golden Age film star Beatriz Costa. The Presidential Suite displays the works of Mily Possoz, as well as exquisite pieces from the Ricardo do Espírito Santo Silva Foundation, an arts foundation and museum. The Presidential Suite also has stunning views of the tree-lined avenue, with its designer shops in heritage buildings and bustling city life. Similarly beautiful, with a balcony overlooking Avenida Liberdade and the Tagus River, the Diplomatic Suite features prestigious pieces from an art collection depicting Beatriz Costa. Costa starred in Portuguese films during the 1920s and 1930s. Other romantic, historical embellishments in the Diplomatic Suite include period furniture, framed photos, books, colorful jars, and decorative jewelry boxes. Atop the Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Lisboa, the Sky Bar by SEEN features an art installation by artist Luio Zao, painted in wild colors and highly contrasting, dancing patterns.

SO/ Berlin Das Stue (1938) Berlin, Germany

A member of Historic Hotels Worldwide since 2018, the building that now constitutes the SO/ Berlin Das Stue has overlooked Downtown Berlin for almost a century and displays art that connects it to its closest neighbor, the Berlin Zoo. The hotel's story dates to 1938 when Denmark built a new embassy in Berlin's bustling Embassy Quarter. SO/ Berlin Das Stue became a hotel in 2009, undergoing a massive renovation that created contemporary living accommodations and beautiful views of the nearby Tiergarten. Within its storied walls, guests can enjoy sculpture, photography, and more. Wire mesh works by Benedetta Mori have a truly captivating presence at the hotel. The Milan-based artist uses chicken wire to create breathtaking animal sculptures, making a virtuosic, urban connection to the nearby zoo. Similarly, the work by Parisian artist Quentin Garel never goes unnoticed by guests. The award-winning artist's specialty is animal skulls, masterfully crafted, such as the crocodile sculpture found in the reception area, welcoming each guest as they arrive. Other works at SO/ Berlin Das Stue include photography by portrait artist Christian Thomas, who captures his subjects in realistic, vulnerable positions. Guests and visitors can enjoy these photographs throughout the hotel common areas.

Lysebu (1946) Oslo, Norway

Originally a private residence established during the first World War, and renovated right after the second, Lysebu hotel today is a destination for outdoor enthusiasts wanting to explore Norway's natural wonders. It is also an active partner of the Henie Onstad Art Centre. In 2007, this Norwegian hotel kicked off its collaboration with the arts center, which allowed Lysebu to exhibit works from the center's collection. The new in-house exhibit at Lysebu emphasizes Norwegian and Danish art, to highlight the connections that constitute the core of Lysebu's non-profit enterprise. In the late 1940s, Lysebu was donated to The Danish-Norwegian Cooperation Fund, in appreciation of the aid that Norway received from Denmark during the German occupation. Lysebu is still owned by The Danish-Norwegian Cooperation Fund, which uses the income generated by the hotel to support its greater mission. With that tradition in mind, Lysebu stands by the claim that it is more-much more-than just a hotel or restaurant; displaying Danish and Norwegian art together is an expression of its core values and its history. After three years of collaboration between the hotel and the arts center, the relationship grew. Today, Lysebu is a central, permanent exhibition venue for art owned by the Henie Onstad Art Centre. Many artists are represented in the halls of Lysebu, including Danish artists. The selection encompasses the works of important artists, whose abstract idiom renewed the visual arts in Norway after World War II, and for whom nature provided constant inspiration. Gunnvor Advoccat, Carl Nesjar, Knut Rumohr, Inger Sitter, Olav Strømme, Kåre Tveter, and Jakob Weidemann are just some of the artists whose works have been displayed at Lysebu. The hotel displays art throughout the historic building, including its guestroom halls, where visitors can appreciate it.

Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth (1958) Montreal, Quebec Canada

Designed by the prestigious architects of the Canadian National Railway Company, Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth is a legendary hotel in Montreal. Established in 1958 and inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018, it was among the first hotels in North America to feature modern amenities like escalators and central air-conditioning, and has an art collection to match its historic grandeur. Combining at least 123 works by 37 renowned contemporary artists from Quebec and other Canadian provinces, including Michel de Broin, Patrick Coutu, Nicolas Grenier, and Geneviève Cadieux, the hotel's collection of sculptures, paintings, photographs, and drawings-from myriad disciplines-will surprise art amateurs as well as aficionados. The hotel's owner, Ivanhoé Cambridge, curated the hotel with the philosophy that art enlivens spaces and fuels an exchange of ideas, while creating a sense of community among staff and visitors. The hotel also holds that investing in art contributes to Quebec's cultural heritage and Montreal's identity. Because of this initiative, the hotel's attention to design attracts art admirers, tourists, and the general public alike. Much of the hotel's collection is exhibited in the public areas of the hotel. Many pieces can be found lining the walls of guest floor hallways, meeting rooms, and executive suites. Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth offers private art tours upon request, led by a local guide, that last approximately 90 minutes.

Hotel de Mendoza (1968) Guadalajara, Mexico

The Hotel de Mendoza's curated art collection emphasizes and celebrates the rich history of Guadalajara and the state of Jalisco. Hotel de Mendoza was built on the site where the historic Santa Maria de Gracia Convent was founded in 1588, the first Catholic cathedral of the city. During the hotel's construction, the original arcade of the façade and the arches that adjoin the 16th-century temple were preserved. These 16th-century features can be seen from the pool area today. Among its exhibited artwork within the hotel is its 20th-century Mexican art collection, which includes Rangeliano furniture hand-painted by Alejandro Rangel Hidalgo and beautiful Baroque-style paintings by the contemporary Mexican artist Agustín Parra. Parra, who was an artist commissioned at one time by Pope John Paul II, was named official supplier of the Vatican. The hotel also exhibits a beautiful mural painted by the celebrated Mexican artist José Maria Servin. Hotel de Mendoza was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2016.

The Murray Hong Kong (1969) Hong Kong, China

The Murray Hong Kong, a member of Historic Hotels Worldwide since 2019, dates to 1969 and displays an eclectic modern art collection that reflects the city's international, cosmopolitan influences. A monument to Modernism, the Central District high-rise was first established as the Murray Building, an office for government workers in Hong Kong, and was later transformed into a luxury hotel in 2018. It was originally designed by innovative British Modernist architect Ron Phillips, who was also consulted in the 2010s during its transformation. The renovations preserved its signature Midcentury Modern features, such as soaring exterior archways, high ceilings, and recessed windows. The hotel complimented the design with bold sculptures, provocative paintings, and more by artists from all over the world. On Murray Lawns, green spaces surrounding the hotel, guests and visitors are greeted by a variety of sculptures: Flow by Iraqi-born Dame Zaha Hadid; The Bite and Ginkgo Mantle by David Harber, based in the U.K.; Awilda's White Head by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa; Intimidad by another Spanish artist, Isabel Miramontes; and Glitter, a stainless-steel piece set against the manicured hedgerow, by renowned Hong Kong artist Mok Yat San. Step inside and discover more works in the hotel's lobby, halls, and in its Popinjays rooftop bar and restaurant. The Murray Hong Kong occasionally offers public tours of its artwork and the striking hotel.

"Discover and experience the many magnificent art collections located within Historic Hotels Worldwide," said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. "Support for artists and endowments to acquire and sustain art collections has been a tradition of many of the founders and builders of historic hotels; fortunately, this tradition continues through the dedication of current ownership and their passion for making it easy for guests of these iconic and legendary hotels to experience some of the finest art collections in the world while staying at a historic hotel."

About Historic Hotels Worldwide

Historic Hotels Worldwide is a prestigious and distinctive collection of historic treasures, including luxury historic hotels built in former castles, chateaus, palaces, academies, haciendas, villas, monasteries, and other historic lodging spanning ten centuries. Historic Hotels Worldwide represents the finest and most distinctive global collection of more than 320 historic hotels in more than 46 countries. Hotels inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide are authentic historic treasures, demonstrate historic preservation, and celebrate historic significance. Eligibility for induction into Historic Hotels Worldwide is limited to those distinctive historic hotels that adhere to the following criteria: minimum age for the building is 75 years or older; historically relevant as a significant location with a historic district, historically significant landmark, place of a historic event, former home of a famous person, or historic city center; hotel celebrates its history by showcasing memorabilia, artwork, photography, and other examples of its historic significance; recognized by national preservation or heritage buildings organization or located within UNESCO World Heritage Site; and presently used as a historic hotel. For more information, please visit HistoricHotelsWorldwide.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005011/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA: Katherine Orr

Historic Hotels of America Historic Hotels Worldwide

Manager, Marketing Communications

Tel: +1-202-772-8337

WASHINGTON, D.C.