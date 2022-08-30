The "Inflatable Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global inflatable packaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global inflatable packaging market to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The study on inflatable packaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on inflatable packaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global inflatable packaging market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global inflatable packaging market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the inflatable packaging market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the inflatable packaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global inflatable packaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Ecommerce to boost the growth of inflatable packaging market

Rise in the awareness about the benefits of inflatable packaging

Restraints

Fluctuations in the raw materials prices

Opportunities

Increase in the use of inflatable packaging in pharma and cosmetic sectors

Companies Mentioned

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Pregis Corporation

Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

FROMM Packaging Systems Inc.

Automated Packaging Systems Inc.

Macfarlane Group plc

Polyair Inter Pack Inc.

Inflatable Packaging Inc.

Omniverse Foster Packaging Group

