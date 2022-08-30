Anzeige
30.08.2022 | 17:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Liv ihop AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (428/22)

Today, August 30, 2022, Liv ihop AB (publ) issued a press release with
information that the Stockholm District Court had declared the company
bankrupt. 

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the
issuer is subject of insolvency. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the
shares of Liv ihop AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with
immediate effect. 

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name:   LIVI    
ISIN code:   SE0010769356
Order book ID: 150928   

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8?405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
