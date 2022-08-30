Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Liv ihop AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (428/22)

Today, August 30, 2022, Liv ihop AB (publ) issued a press release with information that the Stockholm District Court had declared the company bankrupt. According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the issuer is subject of insolvency. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the shares of Liv ihop AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with immediate effect. The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed. Short name: LIVI ISIN code: SE0010769356 Order book ID: 150928 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8?405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB