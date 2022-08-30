Ongoing partnership arms UniqCast customers with opportunity to launch and expand video delivery options quickly and efficiently

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Croatia-based UniqCast, an existing Verimatrix partner, has completed its integration with the cloud-based Verimatrix StreamkeeperSM Multi-DRM platform.

Helping telcos, ISPs, broadcasters, OTT, mobile and DVB operators to build turn-key IPTV/OTT/DVB multi-screen solutions, UniqCast acts as a vendor and system integrator, taking full responsibility for end-to-end solution, system design, delivery, and complex integrations. The company has partnered with Verimatrix for several years, with this latest integration marking a notable transition from traditional deployment options to an ability to shift to the cloud-based Verimatrix Streamkeeper model for expeditious and highly secure deployments of video services.

UniqCast's lengthy relationship with Verimatrix has spawned several key customer integrations, including Cable Wireless Seychelles Ltd., Mawarid Electronics Limited in Saudi Arabia, HT Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Dhiraagu in Maldives, among others.

Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM delivers studio endorsed best practices for content protection, with meticulous focus on ensuring superior video viewer experiences. An adaptive cybersecurity tool that goes beyond DRM, Streamkeeper allows video service providers to manage revenue risk in a world of continuously changing threats.

"Cooperation between Verimatrix and UniqCast has been excellent and effective from the very beginning," said Darko Robic, CEO at UniqCast. "UniqCast offers operators scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient cloud or on-site turnkey IPTV/OTT solutions where studio-grade integrated content protection is a very important element. We are looking forward to UniqCast and Verimatrix working together on new, exciting projects all over the world."

"Verimatrix is pleased to announce its latest Streamkeeper integration with UniqCast, as they are a partner we've successfully worked with for many years to provide world-class content security and stellar user experiences," said Sebastian Braun, senior director of product management at Verimatrix. "Fast and secure streaming video deployments are now possible within the Verimatrix Secure Delivery Platform thanks to pre-integrations with partners like UniqCast."

About UniqCast

UniqCast helps Telcos, ISPs, Broadcasters, OTT, mobile, and DVB operators, to build turnkey IPTV/OTT/DVB multi-screen solutions in a cost-efficient way, delivering an enjoyable TV experience to the end-users. We provide a single point of contact and full, end-to-end responsibility, to minimize risks for the operator and guarantee a successful launch of the TV service. Every TV system is unique, we simply help you deliver it. For more information visit www.uniqcast.com or meet us at IBC (stand 5.D61) and find out why UniqCast has been trusted with IPTV/OTT/DVB projects on 4 continents across the world.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

