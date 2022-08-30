The "Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market Outlook And Forecast To 2027 Driven By Favorable Policies To Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2050 And Integrated Market Structure Enabling Fast Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market is expected to witness a CAGR of above 19% over the next 5 years, owing to the rise in the demand for energy, favorable government policies and increasing incentives for the adoption of renewable energy sources in the region. Furthermore, most of the countries in Europe are either expanding/building new power plants or are shifting towards renewable sources of energy especially solar power to meet the rise in demand.

In 2021, European Commission proposed a new regulatory framework 'Fit for 55' to reduce Greenhouse Gases (GHG) by 55% by 2030 and achieve climate neutrality by 2050. The region also focuses on achieving the terms of the Paris Agreement which states to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius as compared to the pre-industrial level.

With the signing of this agreement, the countries resolve to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by scaling up the use of renewable energy such as solar energy. Some of the additional drivers that will lead to the growth of solar panels include proposal by the European Commission for 40% renewable energy usage by 2030. The European Solar market is also driven by a net-metering system that uses a discount mechanism to balance the annual energy that was delivered and purchased. The solar PV installed in Europe grew from 10 GW in 2018 to in 17 GW 2019 such measures.

Land accessibility is one of the major challenges in the Europe solar photovoltaic market. The difficulties are faced in accessing land for ground-mounted PV projects specifically on agricultural land. For rooftop PV panels and projects, the major challenge is the delays of approval both at administrative and network levels. In addition, at middle and high voltage levels due to lack of grid capacity, long delays and project non-realization are the challenges.

Key Segments Covered in Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market

Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market By Technology

Monocrystalline Silicon

Thin-Film

Polycrystalline Silicon

Others

Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market By Connectivity

On-Grid

Off-Grid

Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market By Deployment

Ground-Mounted

Rooftop Solar

Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market By End User Segment

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utility

Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market By Geography and Major Countries

Germany

Spain

The Netherlands

France

Poland

Key Target Audience

Solar Cells Manufacturers

Solar Panel Manufacturers

Solar Panel Raw Material Suppliers

Solar Panel Assemblers

Solar Panel Distributors

Solar Energy Equipment Assemblers

Solar Power Generation Equipment Manufacturers

Utilities Departments

Solar Energy Research Organizations

Renewable Energy Research Organizations

Investment Funds

Independent Power Producers (IPP)

Allied/Auxiliary industries for Solar Panels

Potential Investors in Solar Panel Companies

Renewable Energy Providers

Ministries of Energy and Power Generation

Ministries of Energy and Power Distribution

Environment Control and Emission Regulatory Organizations

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Snapshot of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market

Historic Growth of Overall Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Industry

Overview, Product Offerings, and SWOT Analysis of All the Key Competitors

Covid 19 Impact on the Overall Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market and by Segments

Market Size of End User Industries with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market in Major European Countries

Major Production/Consumption Hubs in the Major Countries

Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Country

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Companies within Each Major Country

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview and Key Trends Impacting Growth

3. Total Europe Market Segmentation by Technology, Historic Growth, Outlook Forecasts

4. Total Europe Market Segmentation by Connectivity, Historic Growth, Outlook Forecasts

5. Total Europe Market Segmentation by Deployment, Historic Growth, Outlook Forecasts

6. Total Europe Market Segmentation by End User Segment, Growth, Outlook Forecasts

7. Industry/Competition Analysis Competitive Landscape

8. Key Competitor Profiles

9. Geographic Analysis Major Countries Market Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts

10. Industry Experts Opinions/Perspectives

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Appendix

13. Disclaimer

14. Contact the Publisher

Companies Mentioned

Jinko Solar

Canadian Solar

First Solar

Hanwha Corporation

SHARP Corporation

Trina Solar

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd

Photowatt

Solarwatt

Luxor Solar

Megasol Energy Ltd.

SoliTek

Soluxtec GmbH

AxSun Solar GmbH Co. KG

aleo solar

Calyxo TS Solar GmbH

Onyx Solar Group LLC

SolarMente

Zytech Solar

4solar

ARIENS SOLAR

Corab

Eolus

SOLEMS S.A.

beem-energy

Sillia Energia

VOLTEC solar

