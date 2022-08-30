Small Pre-Roll Producers Get Big Equipment Upgrade: Mobius Releases New Cannabis Grinder Based on Trickle-Down Tech

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Mobius, a leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis processing equipment, today released a scaled-down cannabis mill that delivers the precision and grind quality of industrial mills at a lower price point.

The newly released M60 Mill draws technology from Mobius's flagship M210 Mill. Both utilize slow rotational speeds to reduce heat degradation, and precision cutting matrixes to maintain uniform particle sizes without THC loss.

Precision milling is important because an inconsistent grind can adversely affect how ground cannabis packs within the cone, how it burns, and if the cone breaks during transport or consumption.

In a crowded market sector like pre-rolls, brands need to deliver consistent quality to survive and thrive.

"We're excited to fit full-scale technology into our Mobius M60 Mill," said Amanda James, Director of Strategy at Mobius. "It empowers smaller pre-roll and extract producers to achieve a top-quality grind at a much lower price point."

Conventional cannabis mills destroy high-value cannabinoids (e.g., THC) by creating unnecessary heat. Mobius mills use low-friction internal mechanisms that prevent temperature elevation to optimize potency and smokeability.

The Mobius M60 has the in-demand features of the flagship M210 Mill, including:

Low-friction rotational system for enhanced product preservation

Precision milling configurations for 1/16", 1/8" and 3/16" grind sizes

Tool-free disassembly and easy maintenance

GMP-readiness

The Mobius M60 Mill - which processes up to 20 pounds of dry cannabis flower per hour - will enable small and medium-sized pre-roll producers to thrive in the competitive and ever-expanding pre-roll market.

Smaller extract producers will also benefit because grind consistency improves cannabinoid-extraction completion rates, oil yield percentages, and revenue.

"At 20 pounds per hour, the Mobius M60 Mill will serve a wide range of established licenses, as well as market entrants looking to access the pre-roll niche," said James. "We're shipping the new units starting this week."

