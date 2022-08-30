Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Odin Mind, a technology company founded by Sheeraz Ullah in 2014, announces the launch of its customized business coaching service for data science professionals, aspirants and businesses. Their services are centered on the provision of data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. In the wake of the pandemic-driven job loss, a significant number of professionals have been upskilling and diversifying to stay relevant in the labor market. Data science is a vibrant field, especially due to the widespread use of big data. It also has the potential of playing a major role in the emerging digital transformation revolution. Odin Mind intends to help people transition into this industry and succeed in it, as well as empower businesses to enhance their performance through the coaching service.

The company focuses on the underserved small and medium sized business market and upcoming professionals, who usually have limited knowledge and budgets to fully capitalize on data analytics for insightful business decision making or career progression. Furthermore, they are keen on providing exceptional customer experience. Hence, each interaction with their potential and existing clients is geared towards maintaining long-term relationships.

The company focuses on data science and data governance strategy, and provides training in SQL, Python, SAS and OpenAI: GPT/Codex amongst others. They employ multiple analytics solutions to tackle complex business problems relevant to each of their clients.

Odin Mind clarifies complex data analytics concepts and terminology so that executives may comprehend it from a business standpoint. Hence, they highlight how each concept affects their bottom line, by including the potential impact on their "return on investments" and "key performance indicators" which match the goals and objectives of the company. Commenting on their consulting approach, Sheeraz Ullah founder of Odin Mind said, "The first thing we figure out is, the key objectives of the organization - what they are trying to achieve holistically. Then we look at what their data sources are and the technologies they use. We also look at their capabilities. We want to ensure that they have the right resources in place. Then we work collaboratively with our clients to find the best solution that works for them."

The data science coaching service helps its clients to improve their data literacy and analytical skills. The company works with clients from a wide range of industries, and their team has a wealth of experience and knowledge to share. The service is tailored to each client's needs, and provides them with a supportive and collaborative environment to help them achieve their goals.

Reflecting on their novel service, Sheeraz Ullah said, "There are a lot of business coaches out there who talk about general business and executive development, however there is a gap in the market regarding data analytics coaching. Our clients will get valuable direction from someone who's a seasoned data analytics professional with 20 years of experience. Although I love data strategy, I enjoy mentoring and helping people more."

