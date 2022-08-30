Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Mint Cannabis Co. Dispensary in Portland is proud to announce their grand opening at 625 SW 10th Avenue on Saturday, September 3rd. Mint Cannabis Co. is a new luxury boutique dispensary that aims to change the way enthusiasts experience marijuana. Although a new concept in Downtown Portland, The Mint Cannabis Co. team has over 8 years' experience in the Oregon cannabis industry, connecting consumers with top quality service and product. One of Mint's original brands, Fire Dept. Cannabis, can be found in over 280 dispensaries throughout Oregon.

Mint Cannabis Co. Opens Boutique Dispensary Experience in Downtown Portland



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9051/135408_mint%20outside.jpg

Quoting the Mint Ownership Team - "At Mint Cannabis Co. it's all about creating a new kind of cannabis experience."

To celebrate, Mint Cannabis Co. will host a grand opening event on Saturday, September 3rd, from 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM at the new dispensary. Locals will have the opportunity to chat with Mint Cannabis staff, enjoy a shaved ice cart, and partake in a mobile smoking lounge in front of the store. There will also be multiple vendors on-site sharing their brands with the community.

About Mint Cannabis Co.

Mint Cannabis Co. was founded in the Summer of 2022 by a lifelong Portlander looking to bring a different kind of cannabis experience to Downtown Portland. Mint Cannabis Co. provides an inviting, one-on-one shopping experience in a clean, well-organized, modern-industrial space. Marijuana enthusiasts will find a wide selection of Mint brand products, Fire Dept. Cannabis, and 30 strains of flower at all times.

For more information on Mint Cannabis Co.'s grand opening party, contact Marketing Director Monica Rohrscheib at 503-987-5243 or info@mint-cannabis.com.

CONTACT:

Monica Rohrscheib

Mint Cannabis Co.

PHONE: 503-987-5243

EMAIL: info@mint-cannabis.com

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135408