Panama City Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Kandy Boy, the company that sells and ships hemp derived Delta 9 THC gummies to all 50 states via their online website, today announced a new partnership with the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit dedicated to undoing the harms of the failed war on drugs and releasing people who are imprisoned on cannabis charges. The wide-reaching partnership will include coordination and support across several of Last Prisoner Project's efforts, including expungement of criminal records, re-entry support, criminal justice public policy reform, industry event coordination, and technological avenues to exponentially increase charitable contributions. To kickstart the partnership, Kandy Boy announced today that they will be offering 1 million free sample packs of their gummies on their website to claim, and will be donating $1 for every free Delta-9-THC gummy sample claimed on their website, to Last Prisoner Project. The duration of the campaign will be for 1 calendar year, with a maximum amount of $1,000,000 being donated.





Kandy Boy Pledges to Donate 1 Million Delta 9 THC Edible Samples To Help Free Prisoners Locked Up For Non-Violent Cannabis Offenses



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9047/135406_KandyBoy-LastPrisonerProject.jpg

"Kandy Boy is committed to having a positive impact on the future of the cannabis industry and the broad benefits it is bringing to society," said Benjamin Boyce, CEO & Co-Founder of Kandy Boy. "We cannot change what has happened to these people and communities due to failed cannabis policy, But, we can work to bring restitution to those who have been harmed by supporting their release from incarceration and giving them a new lease on life. We are committed to advancing our shared vision to release those behind bars for non-violent cannabis offenses and we're excited to leverage our free samples to help scale our impact."

About Last Prisoner Project:

The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis-related criminal justice reform with the goal of releasing every last cannabis prisoner and helping them rebuild their lives. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered under America's unjust policy of cannabis prohibition. Through intervention, advocacy, and awareness campaigns, the Last Prisoner Project works to redress the past and continuing harms of these inhumane and ineffective laws and policies. Visit www.lastprisonerproject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate and learn more.

To learn more about the Free Samples and how to claim them visit https://www.kandyboy.com/free.

Media Contact

Chris B.

info@kandyboy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135406