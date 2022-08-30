- (PLX AI) - PVH Q2 gross margin 57.2% vs. estimate 57.3%.
- • Q2 revenue USD 2,132 million vs. estimate USD 2,210 million
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 9%, down from 10% previously
- • Outlook FY EPS USD 7.64
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 8, down from USD 9 previously
- • Says it plans to reduce people costs in its global offices by approximately 10% by the end of 2023; annual cost savings of over $100 million
- • Trish Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer, PVH Americas & Calvin Klein Global, will be leaving PVH
