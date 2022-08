Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce the closing of the third tranche of a financing (the "Financing") of units (each, a "Unit") of the Company through the issuance of 2,333,332 Units at a price of $0.15 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $350,000. Each Unit is comprised of one Class A Subordinate Voting Share (a "Share") and one-half (1/2) of one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one (1) Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.30 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The Company has raised a total of $750,500 and issued a total of 5,003,331 Units in the three tranches of this financing.

In connection with the third tranche, the Company issued 49,600 finders' warrants, and paid finder's fees of $7,440. Each finders' warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.30 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the financing towards general working capital.

The Company also announces it has issued 550,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.30 for a three-year term to directors, officers and consultants.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. The Company's primary business units include HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and its energy metals portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

