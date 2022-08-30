NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Componenta Corporation (HEX:CTH1V) ("Componenta" or the "Company") will carry out a directed share issue of EUR 0,497 million as part of the previously agreed USD 8 million share subscription agreement entered into with Global Corporate Finance LLC ("GCF") which the Company has announced on 21 June 2021. The share subscription limit is now used for the first time, and a total of 194,944 shares are offered for subscription to GCF, which corresponds to about 2.00 percent of all the Company's shares after the implementation of the arrangement. The subscription price per share is EUR 2.55 and it corresponds to 94 per cent of the daily volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's shares on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd main list in the period between 18 August 2022-24 August 2022.

The share issue is carried out based on the authorisation given to the Board by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 8 April 2022. The number of shares to be given or transferred based on the authorization is a maximum of 942,263 shares, which corresponds to approximately 9.9 per cent of all shares in the Company.

The new shares will be entered in the trade register on approximately 5 September 2022 and will be applied for public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd from approximately as of 6 September 2022. The number of shares in the Company after this share issue is a total of 9,712,757 shares. The subscription price will be booked in full to the Company's reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

CEO Sami Sivuranta: "The share subscription limit of USD 8 million previously agreed with GCF is a flexible tool and it makes it possible to increase equity and liquidity at Componenta's sole request. With the directed share issue that is being implemented now, we are prepared for Componenta's further growing volumes and it will in part ensure the availability of key materials and the continuation of the implementation of our own development measures."

Global Corporate Finance (GCF) is a private family office, located in New York City, focusing on micro and mid cap companies. GCF has made investments in listed companies in the US, Canada and Europe, including Nordic countries.

Borenius Attorneys Ltd. acts as legal counsel to the Company.

COMPONENTA CORPORATION

Sami Sivuranta

President and CEO

Componenta Corporation is an international technology company and Finland's leading contract manufacturer in the machine building industry. Sustainability and customer needs are at the core of the company's broad technology portfolio. Componenta Corporation manufactures components for its customers, which are global manufacturers of machinery and equipment. The company's stock is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.componenta.com

Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 403 2200

Marko Karppinen, CFO, tel. +358 10 403 2101