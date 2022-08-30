Swordfish.AI: LinkedIn Connection Request Best Practices

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Connecting with other Linkedin members is just the initial start of the conversation. Having the right Linkedin connections are highly valuable for networking with the right decision makers, influencers, or hiring managers. Following best practices on Linkedin can be challenging, with many business professionals facing dismal results when making a connection request. Swordfish AI has created a Linkedin strategy to increase engagement to get more connection requests accepted.

Follow best practices to maximize Linkedin connection requests getting accepted. Image Credit: 123RF / NateeMee.

What are Linkedin Connections?

Many LinkedIn members join Linkedin to network for business-to-business (B2B) purposes. These members would like to connect and get to know certain sales and marketing prospects, job candidates, or hiring managers, to start a conversation and get to know them better.

LinkedIn connections are the basic type of connection contacts made up of who you may know personally and trust on a professional level. Once 'connected' to another member on LinkedIn, you are considered a 1st-degree connection.

There is also an extended network of connections made up of people that your 1st-degree connections know. These are known as 2nd-degree or 3rd-degree connections. There are various Linkedin messaging and other communication options to reach out to immediate or extended networks based on how closely connected you are.

With best practices and a sound Linkedin message strategy, over time your personal connections may grow. LinkedIn limits members to a maximum of 30,000 1st-degree connections. If you have reached 30,000 connections, Follow will become the default option on your profile. The option to accept or send new connection invitations will be frozen unless you remove connections to keep network size under the limit.

While there is a limit to the number of 1st-degree connections you can have, the number of people who can follow you, and who you can follow, is unlimited. People who follow you can view, like, or comment on what you share publicly.

Linkedin Invitations vs. Linkedin Connection Requests

Linkedin invitations and Linkedin connection requests are one in the same. This is how to make connections on LinkedIn. When one LinkedIn member sends an invitation to another person who then accepts the invitation, they become 1st-degree connections. If the person receiving the invitation isn't a LinkedIn member, they'll be prompted to join LinkedIn in order to accept the invitation. Each new connection can increase your access to thousands of professionals in your network.

View your sent invitations and withdraw any that are still waiting for a response from the recipient. Withdraw an invitation to connect to other LinkedIn members or to join Pages or Events if the recipient has not yet responded. After withdrawing an invitation, you won't be able to resend a Linkedin connection invite to the same recipient for up to three weeks.



Invitations sent to existing LinkedIn members and people who aren't LinkedIn members expire after six months. This allows LinkedIn to occasionally remove old invitations from the database for email addresses that don't appear to be active.

How to Connect and Send a Linkedin Connection Request

There are several ways to connect with people on LinkedIn:

Member's profile - Click or tap the Connect button on their profile page.

Search results page - Click Connect to the right of the member's information.

Grow Your Network page - Import contacts using their email address.

My Network page - Accept pending invitations.

People you may know - Click or tap the Connect button below the member's name.

Leverage Connections - Ask a mutual connection to help you connect. Send a message to your existing network asking who can help you connect to a 2nd-degree connection.

The more connections successfully made, allows users to send the recipient a more detailed message for free because they are now a 1st-degree connection. Sending a free message is more desirable to Linkedin InMails , which is a paid premium feature.

Linkedin Connection Request / Invitation Limits

The main question Linkedin users continue to ask is, "How many Linkedin connection requests or Linkedin invitations can you send each day or week?" Five detailed answers were provided to these frequently asked Linkedin connection questions and strategies Linkedin members had.

How Many LinkedIn Connection Requests Can I Send Per Day? Recommendations For Sending Connection Requests Per Day? What are the LinkedIn Maximum Connections Per Day? How Many Invitations Can I Send? What's the LinkedIn Invitation Limit Per Day?

Best Practice: Always Include a Linkedin Connection Message

"Personalizing a Linkedin message invitation request before connecting increases response. We've created a strategic way to supercharge connection request results even more," said Ben Argeband, Founder and CEO of Swordfish AI.

For best results and increased success rates, when inviting Linkedin members to connect, add a personalized message to the recipient to introduce yourself or add context to your relationship.

Steps to add a message to an invitation:

Navigate to the profile of the member you'd like to connect with.

Click the Connect button located in the introduction section.

Click Add a note.

Add your personalized message in the text field.

Click Send invitation.

Linkedin Connection Strategy When Sending Invitation Requests

"A proven way to increase the likelihood your invitation or connection request will be accepted is to have the cell phone number and email address of the prospect or candidate you want to connect with, before you actually send a Linkedin invitation to them," said Argeband.

Swordfish AI allows you to quickly find the mobile phone number and personal or business email address of a Linkedin connection in just a few seconds. Easily perform a Linkedin reverse email search or reverse phone lookup by a user's name, email address, Linkedin profile url, and more. Swordfish AI is one of the best Linkedin email finder and reverse cell phone number lookup tools out there.

With its proprietary data engine that simultaneously connects to over 200+ network data partners, it brings users the most updated and accurate contact information, including personal and business email addresses, and the prized piece of personal contact information, cell phone and mobile phone numbers through their comprehensive phone database containing millions of phone numbers. All of this can be quickly cross-referenced by their Linkedin profile url without violating the Linkedin terms of service.

"After you send the personalized Linkedin invitation request, follow-up immediately by sending them an email and sms text. Mention that you just sent them a Linkedin connection request and look forward to connecting. This additional personalized email and text increases Linkedin connections and grows your network very quickly," said Argeband.

About Swordfish AI's LinkedIn Connections Strategy

Who Uses Swordfish AI?

- Anyone wanting to get verified contact info quickly - cell phone numbers or emails.

- Sales Professionals wanting to target and land Enterprise-Level accounts.

- Sales Development Reps (SDRs) or Business Development Reps (BDRs) wanting to generate leads quickly for scheduling demo calls.

- Recruiting, Human Resources (HR), Talent Acquisition, and Teams of Recruiters looking to source candidate contact information to fill open positions quickly.

- CEOs and Founders looking to target more potential investors and raise money for their startup company.

Common Problems Swordfish AI Solves:

- Are your Sales Development Reps (SDRs) not booking enough meetings?

- Would your Account Executives (AEs) rather be talking to more sales prospects and closing more Enterprise-Level deals?

- Burned out from spending too much time finding accurate decision maker cell phone numbers and emails?

- Struggling to find new prospects, and then figuring out how to contact them?

- Would you rather have a prospect's cell phone number to call or text them directly, instead of emails that never get replied to?

Best Use Cases for Swordfish AI:

Use in combination with your existing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software or Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Quickly enrich your missing contact data in bulk, just with a few clicks. For Sales, enrich your CRM prospect data. For Recruiting, enrich your ATS candidate application data.

Swordfish AI works great with CRM and ATS platforms such as SalesForce, Hubspot, PipeDrive, Zohoi, Taleo, PCRecruiter, CATSone, Zoho, plus many more.

Swordfish AI is a more accurate and cost-effective alternative vs. competitors such as: Zoominfo , DiscoverOrg, RocketReach, Lusha, Uplead, SignalHire, Seamless.ai, Clearbit, ContactOut, AeroLeads, Voila Norbert, BeenVerified, Spokeo, Intelius, Radaris and many other contact finding tools and platforms.

For use with all popular online social media: Google, Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter, GitHub, StackOverflow, Dribbble, Bing, and others.

Easily enrich or export social media profiles with full contact information (personal and business email addresses, direct dial telephone numbers, cell and mobile numbers). Use with a Google Chrome Extension, or with spreadsheets and bulk import / export tool that works in minutes.

Don't take our word for it, see for yourself.

