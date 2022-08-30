Sunny Isles Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - New York-founded medical treatment center Manhattan Laser Spa has opened a brand new location in Sunny Isles, bringing their services to patients in the coastal Florida city. The certified coolsculpting practice - which specializes in medical aesthetics, lasers, body contouring, and injectables - is the first location offering a free supervised kid's lounge, offering parents ease of mind when they visit the location for any of its services.

Manhattan Laser Spa serves clients in both Manhattan and Brooklyn, New York, as well as their newest location in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. The company describes their mission as providing the most advanced, minimally-invasive, results-oriented laser aesthetic treatments in a safe, luxurious environment with excellent customer service. Holding client safety as a number one priority, the team is trained and certified to administer medical cosmetic procedures and laser services and are experienced with all skin types. The technology offered by Manhattan Laser Spa gives clients healthier and younger looking skin, permanent hair reduction and age spots removal. They also do a 3D skin analysis before every facial, identifying key areas vulnerable to wrinkling, redness, and other common skin problems or ailments.

At Manhattan Laser Spa, certified technicians use FDA-approved lasers to banish unwanted body hair, reduce the appearance of veins and vascular lesions, and combat signs of aging such as wrinkles, freckles, and sun spots. These services include Cynosure Elite Plus and GentleMax Pro. They strive for versatility in their treatment, treating pigmented and vascular lesions and wrinkles with anti-aging facials, collagen and elastin production is stimulated to promote increased skin firmness and elasticity. They also do IV Therapy, administered by a team of board certified nurse practitioners.

Additionally, patients can enjoy their Candela lasers, which feature the Dynamic Cooling Device (DCD) to maximize safety and comfort. As well as offering facials, unisex saunas, massages, peels, dermal fillers, and butt-lifts, the spa offers memberships for recurring procedures such as massages, facials, IV's, and botox.

Manhattan Laser Spa's Sunny Isles location also offers clients a kid's lounge for parents who can't find a babysitter for the day. Supervised and free-of-charge with any service, the kid's lounge is a comfortable, safe, and fun environment for children as young as 6 months any time from 8am to 10pm.

By providing the kid's lounge, Manhattan Laser Spa seeks to further accommodate clients who have had an interest in one of their procedures, but haven't been able to schedule an appointment due to their responsibility in arranging proper supervision for their child. Manhattan Laser Spa is working to ensure their services are accessible, with minimal pain and fast recovery, striving to provide patients excellent results.

Manhattan Laser Spa is a certified practice with trained professionals providing patients a variety of cosmetic procedures to help revitalize skin, remove hair, or give yourself a new shape with their sculpting and lifting services. With their new kid's lounge, the company helps to expand the availability of their services considerably in keeping the priorities of families in mind. Offering patients a space where their clients' children are entertained with full supervision, Manhattan Laser Spa is hoping to become the first choice of any client.

To learn more or to inquire about services, visit ManhattanLaserSpa.com and book a consultation. Or contact Manhattan Laser Spa at florida@manhattanlaserspa.com 305-705-3997

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135121