Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Shobitam is excited to announce the launch of the Amore collection.

The Amore is a collection, featuring rich traditional Indian fabrics designed in modern, Western silhouettes such as trench coats and jackets. The fusion of ethnic Asian flair and Western aesthetics.





Co-founded by sisters Aparna and Ambika, Shobitam is a direct to consumer fashion brand.

Shobitam offers its customers a better alternative of truly one of a kind, handmade eternal heirlooms in unique designs. As Aparna explains, "Even though they are ethnic pieces, they stand out because of their deep aesthetics and design influence."

Aparna works directly with weavers and artisans across the length and breadth of India. This means that they're not restricted by any single region of India, a country that is incredibly culturally diverse. In fact, their direct collaboration enables them to combine ethnic fashion traditions and their modern design influences.

Aparna explains, "We are not reselling. What we are doing is really working with people at the grassroots level. All our products are made by weavers and artisans who we're working with directly."





Shobitam does more than just collaborate with artisans. The brand provides artisans all over India with a source of livelihood that not only keeps them away from the poverty line but also provides them with a healthy working environment. Aparna emphasizes, "We say our weavers are our backbone because without them, we won't have these beautiful products."





Shobitam is a digital first brand that has technology at the core of its operations. The brand is utilizing technology to unite a largely fragmented handlooms, arts and crafts industry by making it accessible to customers from all over the world. At Shobitam, accessibility doesn't only mean convenient shopping, fast shipping, and efficient service. It also means affordability.





Aparna's vision is to see every woman in America in a saree because the piece of unstitched cloth is so beautiful and versatile that anyone can actually wear it. Through Shobitam, the sisters are innovating while preserving their culture and art form, celebrating ethnic fashion while making it interesting and appealing for today's customers, as well as future generations.





Beyond a successful fashion brand, Shobitam is an expression of Aparna's personal history and a reflection of India's rich heritage. This is even more evident as Aparna says, "We see ourselves as custodians of culture and our vision is to democratize ethnicity" Fortunately, it's a rich and fashionable culture that Shobitam is sharing with the rest of the world and ushering into the digital age for all to wear and enjoy.

