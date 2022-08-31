Duckereum is a newly established cryptocurrency in the market. Recently it has launched a new meme coin.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Duckereum has been launched as a pure meme currency in recent development in crypto industry. It is a fun and entertaining decentralized cryptocurrency. It focuses on making the token full of fun and excitement. The newly established cryptocurrency - Duckereum is also listed on Coinmarketcap.

The smart contract of Duckereum is simple. It has no dubious mechanisms i.e. no taxes, no redistribution, etc. Moreover, the Duckereum cryptocurrency has been renounced, which means no one can ever change the contract again. The initial liquidity has been burnt, never to be touched again. There is a total of 100,000,000 Duckereum tokens, all in circulation, and there will never be one more or one less. It also has no inflation or deflation.

In addition to that, Duckereum has no price or market cap targets with no incentives. Crypto users often find the newly emerged digital space a stressful entity. To combat this issue and to make it funnier, Duckereum was developed to take the cryptocurrency world into lighthearted laughter. It is a transparent meme currency with everything clearly outlined from the launch.

There are 100,000,000 tokens, all existing from the start. At launch, 5% of the supply was added to the community wallet. Half of this wallet is used to reward the 250 meme contests held over the next few years, with one new contest every Monday.

The other half of the wallet will be used for community through voting. The pool can be used to power apps, pay some fees, etc. Every use of this wallet is justified on Google Sheets, which everyone can consult here.

No tax

No burn

No inflation

No deflation

No buyback

No active marketing

Contract renounced

Uniswap liquidity burned

About the Duckereum Team

The team, composed of three people, provides security from the start so that the focus could be on fun without stress. Duckereum lives on the Ethereum blockchain. The team has developedthe a satirical cryptocurrency, full of derision and lightheartedness.

Potential crypto users can learn more about this project at Duckereum.com or on Twitter at twitter.com/duckereum. Join the community on its Telegram and have some fun.





