Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.: Final Bell Holdings International Closes US$13 Million Tranche of Term Loan Facility and Repays Outstanding Secured Convertible Notes

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated August 18, 2022, it has closed a US$13 million tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced senior secured term loan facility (the "Loan Facility") with Golden Iris International Limited. Proceeds from the funding of the First Tranche were used to retire in full the senior secured convertible notes of the Company (the "Notes") and repay all amounts outstanding thereunder.

In connection with the repayment of the Notes, the Company has entered into a supplement (the "Supplement") to the indenture governing the contingent share purchase warrants that were issued to the holders of the Notes (the "Warrant Indenture"). All previously announced amendments to the Warrant Indenture are in full force and effect pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Supplement.

About Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

The Company's shares were voluntarily delisted from the NEX Board of the TSX-V on April 30, 2021. Prior to entering into the investment agreement announced in the Company's press release dated May 11, 2021, the Company was inactive and seeking to acquire or otherwise transact with a new business or company. On October 14, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into the SEA in connection with a proposed business combination between the Company and FBH. Please see the Company's October 14, 2021 press release for further information.

For further information please contact:

Kay Jessel

Chief Executive Officer

604.365.6099

finalbell.hi@gmail.com

SOURCE: Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714113/Final-Bell-Holdings-International-Closes-US13-Million-Tranche-of-Term-Loan-Facility-and-Repays-Outstanding-Secured-Convertible-Notes