Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LHI) ("Lendified" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company's interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the related management discussion and analysis can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Business Highlights:

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company originated $0.50 million in loans.

The Company continued to see little delinquency from loans funded since Q4 2020 and remains disciplined in its underwriting criteria.

The Company approved a proposal to grant stock options and restricted share units (RSUs) to certain board members, officers, and employees of the Company. The proposal provides for the granting of 14,500,000 RSUs vesting one year from the grant date and 1,750,000 options exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share for a period of five years.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 there was a net loss of -$0.13 million representing an improvement of 68% over the preceding quarter (Q1 2022: -$0.39 million). The improvement is primarily due to a higher loan financing margin driven by the recovery from the provision for credit losses.

On August 17, 2022, the Company announced it has entered into a Common Share Subscription Agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") with a third-party investor in the Company. The Subscription Agreement allows the Company to issue and sell up to $10,000,000 of common shares in the capital of the Company.

