New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Rejuvenating Fertility Center (RFC) is pleased to announce the introduction of its newest in vitro fertilization (IVF) protocol, an Injection-Free option that is becoming popular due to its low cost and high efficiency.

Injection-Free IVF, also called Needle-Free IVF, is a non-conventional holistic treatment in which the patient undergoes ovarian stimulation with oral and nasal fertility medications. This gently stimulates the ovaries into producing multiple higher quality eggs. The treatment is in demand as many women prefer to avoid injections for a variety of reasons. Prime candidates for injection-free IVF are women over 40 and those with low ovarian reserve, as their eggs are sensitive to the injectable medications.

As nearly 1 in 5 couples in the US face infertility, IVF treatments have become more widespread over recent years. This is partially due to the fact that many couples choose to have children later in life, which can often involve infertility issues due to aging. Traditional IVF (also called conventional IVF) consists of self-injecting several types of costly hormones daily for at least 10-14 days.

RFC's new protocol offers an option that is lower in cost, less invasive, and highly efficient. Injection-Free IVF is one of the clinic's non-conventional holistic options, developed with the goals of improving upon traditional fertility treatment, as well as offering patients the chance to use their own eggs. The more natural approach of RFC reduces the amount of chemicals utilized in the IVF process. The clinic has a range of relaxation treatments that go along with IVF as new studies show that stress can reduce fertility.

Injection-Free IVF is part of RFC's gentle IVF protocol, also called Minimal Stimulation IVF (Mini-IVF). All methods utilized in the gentle IVF family of treatment options are designed to use a minimal amount of medications to stimulate the ovaries in order to produce a lower number of healthy, high quality eggs. RFC providers create a customized treatment plan which considers various factors such as age, ovarian reserve, medical history, and previous fertility treatments.

Women may be candidates for RFC's new Injection-Free IVF if they opt to minimize chemicals into their body, have low ovarian reserve, have a history of responding poorly to the high stimulation of traditional IVF protocols, have produced poor quality eggs and/or embryos after traditional IVF, have had multiple failed traditional IVF cycles, are at risk of OHSS, (such as women with PCOS), wish to avoid producing multiple embryos, and wish to minimize the cost and stress of IVF.

Injection-Free IVF is significantly different from traditional (aka conventional) IVF, currently the only option offered at most fertility clinics. The decision to move forward with the new treatment option was a result of the research of Dr. Zaher Merhi, M.D., HCLD, board-certified Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility specialist. Dr. Merhi is the founder and medical director of RFC and opened his clinics in New York and Connecticut to provide, in addition to the conventional IVF, non-conventional fertility methods previously unavailable.

RFC developed treatments like Injection-Free IVF in an effort to improve upon the fertility treatment process, which has remained relatively unchanged for decades, despite the advent of advanced technology that offered a variety of differing options.

Over 100,000¹ US women give birth in their 40s every year. Statistically more women are waiting until later in life to have children.² Older patients with low ovarian reserve often experience low egg quality, which can be made worse by the high doses of fertility medications used in conventional IVF. Oocyte cells (eggs) are very delicate and sensitive to this medication, according to Dr. Merhi's research.

RFC has developed a range of services designed for women over 35, who are more likely to have low ovarian reserve and other fertility issues. Among the clinic's other alternative services are Natural IVF, ORGANIC IVF, Do-It-Yourself IVF, Portable IVF, At-Home IVF kit, ozone sauna treatment, and various remote options for global patients, the most common of which is PRP Ovarian Rejuvenation. Of note, RFC does also offer traditional IVF. This broad range of fertility treatments utilizes proven methods used for years as well as new innovations designed to customize IVF treatment, minimize invasiveness, and increase patients' chances of conception and egg freezing even at advanced age.

RFC believes that every woman deserves the chance to become a mother and has welcomed patients that other clinics have turned down due to various risk factors. RFC also feels that every woman deserves a chance to become pregnant with her own egg and so its providers always strive toward that goal first and foremost. The clinic is currently accepting consulting appointments for the new Injection-Free IVF treatment.

Rejuvenating Fertility Clinic is the first IVF Center in the Northeast to offer non-conventional, holistic, and organic fertility methods. The clinic is currently accepting patients from all over the world via telemedicine and offers a variety of IVF options, egg donation and surrogacy as well as other unique fertility treatments such as PRP ovarian rejuvenation.

