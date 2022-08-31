Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.08.2022
Neues Spiel, neues Glück: 6.250% - American Lithium reloaded?
WKN: A2PRDK ISIN: NL0013654783 Ticker-Symbol: 1TY 
Tradegate
30.08.22
17:25 Uhr
62,53 Euro
-1,62
-2,53 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA2,940-0,17 %
AMERICAN COPPER DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION0,2020,00 %
GLENCORE PLC5,616-3,31 %
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC2,5400,00 %
MYNARIC AG28,850+0,17 %
PROSUS NV62,53-2,53 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.