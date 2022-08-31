Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Basel, Switzerland, August 31, 2022 - Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG (SIX: KNRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat viral, respiratory and ophthalmic diseases, today reported results for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and provided a corporate update.
Dr. Alexander Bausch, CEO of Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG, commented: "We believe we are well positioned to execute on multiple value-creating milestones. As a first of many, our experienced team is working to deliver in Q3 2022 interim results from our KINFAST Phase 2 clinical trial with hospitalized COVID-19 patients".
"We continue to explore various financing options to support initiation of our Phase 2 clinical trials in wet AMD and IPF before the end of 2022," Dr. Bausch continued, "We recently signed a financing deal with Yorkville Advisors, which would allow Kinarus to draw down funds opportunistically to finance our clinical development programs and further strengthen our balance sheet."
Earlier this month Kinarus held and published on its website a webinar on KIN001's potential to treat COVID-19 (https://ir.kinarus.com/reports-presentations/presentations).
H1 2022 and Subsequent Highlights
Interim consolidated balance sheet (in TCHF)
Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG (www.kinarus.com) was founded in 2017 by experienced pharmaceutical executives in Basel, Switzerland. The Kinarus team utilizes its knowledge and drug development competencies to in-license and develop mid-stage clinical assets in which they have identified an increased probability of clinical and regulatory success and a rapid path to market. Kinarus possesses the exclusive worldwide license to pamapimod, covering all indications, and has patented KIN001, its novel mechanism in combination with pioglitazone.
