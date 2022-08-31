Long-term findings from the multicentre, international LINC 3 study demonstrated that treatment with Isturisa (osilodrostat) maintains cortisol normalisation and is well tolerated in most patients with Cushing's disease.

Recordati Rare Diseases announce today publication of the long-term outcomes from the open-label extension period of the Phase III LINC 3 study of Isturisa in The European Journal of Endocrinology.1 These data support the long-term utility of Isturisa in the maintenance treatment of patients with Cushing's disease and reinforce Isturisa as an effective and well-tolerated oral therapy. Isturisa is indicated in the EU for the treatment of adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome,2 a rare and debilitating condition of hypercortisolism that is caused by a pituitary adenoma (Cushing's disease).3

The Phase III LINC 3 study was the largest prospective trial of an adrenal steroidogenesis inhibitor to date. In total, 106 of the 113 patients who completed the 48-week core phase opted to continue receiving open-label Isturisa during the extension phase, which ended after all patients completed =72 weeks of treatment or had discontinued the study. Median duration of exposure to Isturisa from core study baseline to end of the extension was 130 weeks (range 1-245).

Key findings published in the manuscript entitled 'Long-term outcomes of osilodrostat in Cushing's disease: LINC 3 study extension' include:1

The normalisation in mean urinary free cortisol (mUFC) achieved during the core phase was maintained, with mean mUFC upper limit of normal (ULN) throughout the extension; at

week 72, 86/106 (81.1%) patients had mUFC =ULN

week 72, 86/106 (81.1%) patients had mUFC =ULN The median average osilodrostat dose from core study start to end of the extension was

7.4 mg/day (range 0.8-46.6); dose received stabilised during the extension, indicating that Isturisa treatment provides a sustained response without need for uptitration over time

7.4 mg/day (range 0.8-46.6); dose received stabilised during the extension, indicating that Isturisa treatment provides a sustained response without need for uptitration over time Observed improvements in most cardiovascular and metabolic-related parameters associated with Cushing's disease at the end of the core study were maintained or further improved with long-term treatment

Patient-reported quality of life (QoL) scores (CushingQoL and Beck Depression Inventory) also continued to improve during long-term treatment

Improvements in physician-rated severity scores for physical manifestations of hypercortisolism were evident within 12 weeks of Isturisa treatment; the proportion of patients rated with an improvement was maintained or increased with longer follow-up, including improvement in hirsutism in female patients

In female patients, oestradiol and testosterone levels tended to return to baseline levels with longer follow-up

Isturisa was well tolerated in most patients, with no unexpected adverse events (AEs) compared with that observed in the core phase; AEs of special interest including hypocortisolism-related and adrenal hormone precursor-related AEs were generally less frequently reported during the extension phase than the core

"Findings from our large trial, where patients with Cushing's disease opted to continue treatment with osilodrostat during the extension, support osilodrostat as an effective, long-term treatment option for patients with this chronic disease," said Maria Fleseriu, Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology) and Neurological Surgery and Director of the Pituitary Center at Oregon Health Science University, Portland, OR, USA. "Importantly, as well as providing long-term normalisation of cortisol, continued treatment with osilodrostat for over 72 weeks led to sustained improvements in clinical signs and physical manifestations of hypercortisolism and was generally well tolerated."

"These data support Isturisa as a viable long-term medical therapy option to maintain control of cortisol levels and signs and symptoms related to hypercortisolism in patients with Cushing's disease, building on the core phase of the positive Phase III LINC 3 study, published in The Lancet Diabetes Endocrinology in 2020,4" said Alberto M. Pedroncelli, Clinical Development Medical Affairs Head, Global Endocrinology, Recordati AG. "Recordati Rare Diseases is committed to improving the lives of patients with this rare, debilitating and life-threatening condition. On behalf of Recordati Rare Diseases, I would like to extend our thanks to all those who have contributed to LINC 3 and the LINC clinical development programme."

The full publication can be found here.

About Cushing's syndrome

Cushing's syndrome is a rare disorder caused by chronic exposure to excess levels of cortisol from either an exogenous (eg medication) or an endogenous source.5 Cushing's disease is the most common cause of endogenous Cushing's syndrome and arises as a result of excess secretion of adrenocorticotropic hormone from a pituitary adenoma, a tumour of the pituitary gland.5,6 There is often a delay in diagnosing Cushing's syndrome, which consequently leads to a delay in treating patients.7 Patients who are exposed to excess levels of cortisol for a prolonged period have increased comorbidities associated with the cardiovascular and metabolic systems, which consequently reduce QoL and increase the risk of mortality.3,6 To alleviate the clinical signs associated with excess cortisol exposure, the primary treatment goal in Cushing's syndrome is to reduce cortisol levels to normal.8,9

About LINC 3

LINC 3 is a prospective, multicentre, 48-week trial with an 8-week, double-blind, randomised withdrawal phase, with optional extension phase to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Isturisa in patients with Cushing's disease. Assessment of mUFC response rate, change in mUFC, change in cardiovascular and metabolic-related parameters, change in patient-reported outcomes, changes in physical manifestations of hypercortisolism as well as general AEs and AEs of special interest were included as secondary endpoints. LINC 3 enrolled 137 patients with persistent or recurrent Cushing's disease or those with de novo disease who were not candidates for surgery.4

About Isturisa

Isturisa is an oral inhibitor of 11ß-hydroxylase (CYP11B1), which catalyses the final step of cortisol synthesis in the adrenal glands.2 Isturisa is available as 1 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg film-coated tablets.2 Isturisa is approved for the treatment of adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome in the EU.

Isturisa was granted marketing authorisation by the European Commission on 9 January 2020. For detailed recommendations on the appropriate use of this product, please consult the summary of product characteristics.2

