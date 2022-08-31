Regulatory News:
VITURA (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of
financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of
the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|08/08/2022
|FR0010309096
7
29.40
|XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|09/08/2022
FR0010309096
9
29.40
XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
10/08/2022
FR0010309096
13
29.00
XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
29
29.22
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of Investment Services Provider
|Identification code of Investment Services Provider
|Day/time of transaction (CET)
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Price per transaction
|Currency
|Acquired volume
|Market (MIC Code)
|Reference number of transaction
|Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|08/08/2022 09:04:03
|FR0010309096
29.40
EUR
7
XPAR
00317501022EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
09/08/2022 09:00:31
FR0010309096
29.40
EUR
9
XPAR
00317618847EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
10/08/2022 09:00:37
FR0010309096
29.00
EUR
13
XPAR
00317714240EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005098/en/
Contacts:
VITURA
VITURA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de