Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

31 August 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 30 August 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 350.4939 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 353.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 345.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 8,990,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 237,100,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 30 August 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 234 348.00 08:23:30 00060736990TRLO0 LSE 1585 348.00 08:23:30 00060736991TRLO0 LSE 1790 348.00 08:23:30 00060736992TRLO0 LSE 1768 347.00 08:23:30 00060736993TRLO0 LSE 449 347.00 08:30:00 00060737356TRLO0 LSE 1635 350.50 08:51:37 00060738138TRLO0 LSE 1574 352.50 09:03:50 00060738565TRLO0 LSE 1825 352.00 09:05:37 00060738653TRLO0 LSE 1593 352.00 09:05:37 00060738654TRLO0 LSE 884 351.50 09:05:48 00060738670TRLO0 LSE 1181 351.50 09:05:48 00060738671TRLO0 LSE 130 351.50 09:47:10 00060740451TRLO0 LSE 1736 352.00 09:47:10 00060740452TRLO0 LSE 1880 352.00 09:48:10 00060740479TRLO0 LSE 562 352.00 09:48:10 00060740480TRLO0 LSE 2000 352.00 09:52:40 00060740583TRLO0 LSE 1495 352.00 09:52:40 00060740585TRLO0 LSE 1903 352.00 09:53:19 00060740622TRLO0 LSE 1963 352.00 09:53:19 00060740640TRLO0 LSE 252 352.00 09:53:19 00060740641TRLO0 LSE 136 352.00 09:53:19 00060740642TRLO0 LSE 1846 352.50 10:03:26 00060740925TRLO0 LSE 1591 353.50 10:29:55 00060741761TRLO0 LSE 313 353.50 10:29:55 00060741762TRLO0 LSE 1830 353.50 10:40:11 00060742113TRLO0 LSE 1531 353.00 10:40:27 00060742119TRLO0 LSE 389 352.50 10:40:54 00060742126TRLO0 LSE 1364 352.50 10:51:06 00060742436TRLO0 LSE 381 353.00 11:13:55 00060742992TRLO0 LSE 228 353.00 11:13:55 00060742993TRLO0 LSE 899 353.00 11:20:00 00060743162TRLO0 LSE 606 353.00 11:20:00 00060743163TRLO0 LSE 1104 353.00 11:20:00 00060743164TRLO0 LSE 1537 352.00 11:35:06 00060743681TRLO0 LSE 335 352.00 11:35:06 00060743682TRLO0 LSE 1330 352.00 11:35:06 00060743683TRLO0 LSE 1597 351.50 12:23:03 00060745116TRLO0 LSE 38 351.50 12:23:03 00060745117TRLO0 LSE 639 351.00 12:23:03 00060745118TRLO0 LSE 476 351.00 12:29:36 00060745313TRLO0 LSE 495 351.00 12:38:45 00060745680TRLO0 LSE 478 352.00 12:54:03 00060746303TRLO0 LSE 652 352.00 12:54:03 00060746304TRLO0 LSE 948 352.00 12:54:03 00060746305TRLO0 LSE 307 353.00 13:14:10 00060746968TRLO0 LSE 493 353.00 13:14:10 00060746969TRLO0 LSE 399 353.00 13:14:10 00060746970TRLO0 LSE 267 353.00 13:14:10 00060746971TRLO0 LSE 366 353.00 13:14:10 00060746972TRLO0 LSE 1632 352.50 13:24:08 00060747212TRLO0 LSE 1660 352.50 13:24:08 00060747213TRLO0 LSE 459 352.00 13:28:09 00060747355TRLO0 LSE 1063 352.00 13:28:09 00060747356TRLO0 LSE 1520 350.50 13:45:31 00060747888TRLO0 LSE 276 350.50 13:45:31 00060747889TRLO0 LSE 771 350.50 13:45:31 00060747890TRLO0 LSE 476 350.50 13:45:31 00060747891TRLO0 LSE 508 350.00 14:19:00 00060748880TRLO0 LSE 463 350.00 14:29:30 00060749438TRLO0 LSE 490 350.00 14:31:45 00060749701TRLO0 LSE 1711 351.50 14:37:46 00060750098TRLO0 LSE 83 351.00 14:40:48 00060750191TRLO0 LSE 1942 351.00 14:40:48 00060750192TRLO0 LSE 1727 349.00 14:51:05 00060750806TRLO0 LSE 684 347.50 15:03:53 00060751801TRLO0 LSE 986 347.50 15:03:53 00060751802TRLO0 LSE 144 345.50 15:13:34 00060752727TRLO0 LSE 469 345.50 15:17:13 00060753016TRLO0 LSE 518 345.50 15:20:26 00060753236TRLO0 LSE 396 345.50 15:24:55 00060753496TRLO0 LSE 706 345.50 15:30:20 00060753851TRLO0 LSE 414 346.00 15:33:19 00060754097TRLO0 LSE 1162 346.00 15:33:19 00060754098TRLO0 LSE 209 345.50 15:39:01 00060754604TRLO0 LSE 1359 345.50 15:39:01 00060754605TRLO0 LSE 900 345.50 15:46:02 00060755176TRLO0 LSE 848 345.50 15:46:02 00060755177TRLO0 LSE 1598 347.50 16:01:59 00060756319TRLO0 LSE 1577 347.50 16:04:59 00060756460TRLO0 LSE 1524 347.00 16:06:36 00060756550TRLO0 LSE 899 346.50 16:11:05 00060756850TRLO0 LSE 765 346.50 16:11:05 00060756851TRLO0 LSE 1047 346.50 16:12:05 00060756921TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

