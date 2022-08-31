Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.08.2022
Neues Spiel, neues Glück: 6.250% - American Lithium reloaded?
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 
Frankfurt
30.08.22
08:29 Uhr
3,980 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
31.08.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 30

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

31 August 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 30 August 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 350.4939 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 353.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 345.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 8,990,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 237,100,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 30 August 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
234348.00 08:23:3000060736990TRLO0LSE
1585348.00 08:23:3000060736991TRLO0LSE
1790348.00 08:23:3000060736992TRLO0LSE
1768347.00 08:23:3000060736993TRLO0LSE
449347.00 08:30:0000060737356TRLO0LSE
1635350.50 08:51:3700060738138TRLO0LSE
1574352.50 09:03:5000060738565TRLO0LSE
1825352.00 09:05:3700060738653TRLO0LSE
1593352.00 09:05:3700060738654TRLO0LSE
884351.50 09:05:4800060738670TRLO0LSE
1181351.50 09:05:4800060738671TRLO0LSE
130351.50 09:47:1000060740451TRLO0LSE
1736352.00 09:47:1000060740452TRLO0LSE
1880352.00 09:48:1000060740479TRLO0LSE
562352.00 09:48:1000060740480TRLO0LSE
2000352.00 09:52:4000060740583TRLO0LSE
1495352.00 09:52:4000060740585TRLO0LSE
1903352.00 09:53:1900060740622TRLO0LSE
1963352.00 09:53:1900060740640TRLO0LSE
252352.00 09:53:1900060740641TRLO0LSE
136352.00 09:53:1900060740642TRLO0LSE
1846352.50 10:03:2600060740925TRLO0LSE
1591353.50 10:29:5500060741761TRLO0LSE
313353.50 10:29:5500060741762TRLO0LSE
1830353.50 10:40:1100060742113TRLO0LSE
1531353.00 10:40:2700060742119TRLO0LSE
389352.50 10:40:5400060742126TRLO0LSE
1364352.50 10:51:0600060742436TRLO0LSE
381353.00 11:13:5500060742992TRLO0LSE
228353.00 11:13:5500060742993TRLO0LSE
899353.00 11:20:0000060743162TRLO0LSE
606353.00 11:20:0000060743163TRLO0LSE
1104353.00 11:20:0000060743164TRLO0LSE
1537352.00 11:35:0600060743681TRLO0LSE
335352.00 11:35:0600060743682TRLO0LSE
1330352.00 11:35:0600060743683TRLO0LSE
1597351.50 12:23:0300060745116TRLO0LSE
38351.50 12:23:0300060745117TRLO0LSE
639351.00 12:23:0300060745118TRLO0LSE
476351.00 12:29:3600060745313TRLO0LSE
495351.00 12:38:4500060745680TRLO0LSE
478352.00 12:54:0300060746303TRLO0LSE
652352.00 12:54:0300060746304TRLO0LSE
948352.00 12:54:0300060746305TRLO0LSE
307353.00 13:14:1000060746968TRLO0LSE
493353.00 13:14:1000060746969TRLO0LSE
399353.00 13:14:1000060746970TRLO0LSE
267353.00 13:14:1000060746971TRLO0LSE
366353.00 13:14:1000060746972TRLO0LSE
1632352.50 13:24:0800060747212TRLO0LSE
1660352.50 13:24:0800060747213TRLO0LSE
459352.00 13:28:0900060747355TRLO0LSE
1063352.00 13:28:0900060747356TRLO0LSE
1520350.50 13:45:3100060747888TRLO0LSE
276350.50 13:45:3100060747889TRLO0LSE
771350.50 13:45:3100060747890TRLO0LSE
476350.50 13:45:3100060747891TRLO0LSE
508350.00 14:19:0000060748880TRLO0LSE
463350.00 14:29:3000060749438TRLO0LSE
490350.00 14:31:4500060749701TRLO0LSE
1711351.50 14:37:4600060750098TRLO0LSE
83351.00 14:40:4800060750191TRLO0LSE
1942351.00 14:40:4800060750192TRLO0LSE
1727349.00 14:51:0500060750806TRLO0LSE
684347.50 15:03:5300060751801TRLO0LSE
986347.50 15:03:5300060751802TRLO0LSE
144345.50 15:13:3400060752727TRLO0LSE
469345.50 15:17:1300060753016TRLO0LSE
518345.50 15:20:2600060753236TRLO0LSE
396345.50 15:24:5500060753496TRLO0LSE
706345.50 15:30:2000060753851TRLO0LSE
414346.00 15:33:1900060754097TRLO0LSE
1162346.00 15:33:1900060754098TRLO0LSE
209345.50 15:39:0100060754604TRLO0LSE
1359345.50 15:39:0100060754605TRLO0LSE
900345.50 15:46:0200060755176TRLO0LSE
848345.50 15:46:0200060755177TRLO0LSE
1598347.50 16:01:5900060756319TRLO0LSE
1577347.50 16:04:5900060756460TRLO0LSE
1524347.00 16:06:3600060756550TRLO0LSE
899346.50 16:11:0500060756850TRLO0LSE
765346.50 16:11:0500060756851TRLO0LSE
1047346.50 16:12:0500060756921TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
