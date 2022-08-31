Bisichi Plc - Half-year Report

31 August 2022

BISICHI PLC

Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2022

For the six months ending 30thJune 2022:

EBITDA [1]: £22.25million (2021: £1.03million)

Adjusted EBITDA [2]: £22.24million (2021: £0.74million)

Profit before tax £21.17million (2021: Loss: £0.7million)

EPS (basic): 108.29 p (2021: 2.78 p loss)

The substantial increase in group earnings and cash generation in the first half of the year can be attributed to a very strong performance from the Group's South African mining and processing operations.

International coal market conditions continued to improve significantly in first half of 2022 with Group exports to date in line with average export tonnages achieved in 2021.

Black Wattle's transition into new mining areas now complete with mining production expected to improve in the second half of 2022.

In light of the strong results achieved for the first half of the year and the performance of the Group's South African operations in the second half of the year to date, an interim dividend of 10p declared.

[1] Earnings before Interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation.

[2] Operating profit before depreciation, fair value adjustments and exchange movements.







Bisichi PLC

Half year review - 30 June 2022

Follow our trading update on 6 June 2022, I am very pleased to report to shareholders that for the half year ended 30 June 2022, your company made a profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of £22.25million (2021: £1.03 million) and an operating profit before depreciation, fair value adjustments and exchange movements (Adjusted EBITDA) of £22.24million (2021: £0.74million).

These unprecedented earnings for the Group can be attributed to a strong performance from Sisonke Coal Processing, the Group's South African coal processing operation which benefited from significantly higher prices of Free on Board (FOB) coal from Richards Bay Coal Terminal (API4 price). During the period, the weekly API4 price averaged $277 compared to $97 in the first half of 2021 and $151 in the second half the year. Despite constraints in transporting coal for export on the South African rail network, constraints which were largely beyond our control, we were able to take advantage of the improved international coal price by increasing our export sales during the first half of the year to 177,000 metric tonnes, compared to 171,000 metric tonnes in the first half of 2021 and 320,000 metric tonnes overall in 2022.

Results would have been even better if we had not encountered operational delays that impacted our transition into new mining areas at Black Wattle, which in turn impacted adversely our coal production. During the period the mine achieved production of 301,000 metric tonnes compared to 553,000 metric tonnes in the first half of 2021. We are pleased to report that these delays have now been addressed successfully and in July the transition into the new mining areas was completed. Consequently, we expect mining production to recover in the second half of the year to the levels seen in 2021. The increases evident on the balance sheet in our reserves, plant and equipment is mainly attributable to the costs of completing the development of these new mining areas which will be mined throughout the remainder of 2022 and 2023.

Despite the lower coal production from Black Wattle, at Sisonke Coal Processing, we were able maintain our overall levels of coal processed. During the period the Group sold 614,000 metric tonnes (2021: 731,000 metric tonnes) and reported £44.7million in mining revenue (2021: £23.0million) with the higher prices achievable for our coal offsetting the lower overall quantity of coal sold.

Looking forward into the second half of 2022, we are already beginning to see the benefits from the mining of the new areas at Black Wattle. This is mainly due to the higher quality coal being mined which is currently in high demand in both our export and domestic markets. As a result, we are pleased to report that, in the second half of the year to date, we have achieved significant improvements in prices for our coal in the domestic market. In the export market, the API4 price continues to remain at levels similar to the first half of 2022 and exports for the year to date are in line with the average export tonnages we achieved in 2021. However, looking beyond the year to date, uncertainties remain. These are particularly with regard to the sustainability of the higher coal prices in both our markets, as well as the impact of continued constraints in transporting coal for export on the South African rail network.

In addition to our existing mining and processing operations, the Group is searching for new independent mining and renewable energy related opportunities.

In the UK, we have seen rental revenue from our retail property portfolio remain stable in the first half of 2022. Overall, the Group billed revenue from our directly owned property portfolio of £0.56million (2021: £0.59million) during the first half of the year. The Group continues to hold its joint venture development investment in West Ealing, with London Associated Properties PLC and Metroprop Real Estate Ltd. We continue to progress the development and a final decision on whether we will develop this asset ourselves or sell it has yet to be taken.

Finally, in light of the strong results achieved for the first half of the year and the performance of the Group's South African operations in the second half of the year to date, your directors intend to pay an interim dividend of 10p (2021: Nil) per share. The dividend will be payable on Friday 3 February 2023 to shareholders registered at the close of business on 6 January 2023.

On behalf of the Board and shareholders, I would like to thank all of our staff for their hard work during this extraordinary period.

Sir Michael HellerAndrew Heller

Chairman Managing Director

30 August 2022







Bisichi PLC

Consolidated income statement

For the six months ended 30 June 2022

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months ended 6 months ended Year ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 2021 Notes £000 £000 £000 Group revenue 1 45,399 23,639 50,520 Operating costs (23,937) (24,238) (48,184) Operating profit on trading activities 21,462 (599) 2,336 Decrease in value of investment properties - - 255 Gain/(Loss) on investments held at fair value 49 (261) 812 Operating profit 1 21,511 (223) 3,403 Share of loss in joint ventures (1) (80) (125) Profit before interest and taxation 21,510 (303) 3,278 Interest receivable 39 19 22 Interest payable (383) (392) (799) Profit before taxation 1 21,166 (686) 2,501 Income tax 2 (5,956) 272 (795) Profit/(Loss) for the period 15,210 (414) 1,706 Attributable to: Equity holders of the company 11,562 (297) 1,491 Non-controlling interest 3,648 (117) 215 Profit/(Loss) for the period 15,210 (414) 1,706 Earnings per share - basic 3 108.29p (2.78p) 13.96p Earnings per share - diluted 3 103.63p (2.78p) 13.94p







Bisichi PLC

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the six months ended 30 June 2022

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months

ended 6 months

ended Year

ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 2021 £000 £000 £000 Profit/(Loss) for the period 15,210 (414) 1,706 Other comprehensive income/(expenses): Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 565 6 (60) Taxation - - - Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 565 6 (60) Total comprehensive income for the period 15,775 (408) 1,646 Attributable to: Equity shareholders 12,052 (292) 1,439 Non-controlling interest 3,723 (116) 207 Total comprehensive income for the period 15,775 (408) 1,646





Bisichi PLC Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 30 June 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 31 December 2021 Assets £000 £000 £000 Non-current-assets Value of investment properties 10,525 10,270 10,525 Fair value of head leases 175 201 175 Investment property 10,700 10,471 10,700 Mining reserves, plant and equipment 14,342 9,674 9,065 Investments in joint ventures 1,130 1,174 1,130 Other investments at fair value through profit and loss ("FVPL") 6,418 2,721 3,631 Total non-current assets 32,590 24,040 24,526 Current assets Inventories 4,188 2,593 1,253 Trade and other receivables 8,820 7,659 8,626 Investments in listed securities held at FVPL 1,209 923 685 Cash and cash equivalents 5,176 3,543 3,018 Total current assets 19,393 14,718 13,582 Total assets 51,983 38,758 38,108 Liabilities Current liabilities Borrowings (3,929) (3,995) (2,666) Trade and other payables (9,246) (12,807) (10,743) Current tax liabilities (1,657) (1) (726) Total current liabilities (14,832) (16,803) (14,135) Non-current liabilities Borrowings (3,903) (4,076) (3,853) Provision for rehabilitation (1,609) (1,461) (1,390) Finance lease liabilities (400) (437) (389) Deferred tax liabilities (57) (200) (506) Total non-current liabilities (5,969) (6,174) (6,138) Total liabilities (20,801) (22,977) (20,273) Net assets 31,182 15,781 17,835 Equity Share capital 1,068 1,068 1,068 Share premium 258 258 258 Translation reserve (2,050) (2,483) (2,540) Other reserves 707 707 707 Retained earnings 28,940 16,231 18,019 Total equity attributable to equity shareholders 28,923 15,781 17,512 Non-controlling interest 2,259 - 323 Total equity 31,182 15,781 17,835







Bisichi PLC

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

For the six months ended 30 June 2022

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 June 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 2021 £000 £000 £000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit 21,511 (223) 3,403 Depreciation 744 1,338 2,571 Unrealised (gain)/loss on investments (49) (376) (812) Unrealised loss on investment properties - - (255) Exchange adjustments 37 9 121 Movement in working capital (4,960) 2,075 397 Net interest paid (344) (383) (777) Income tax (paid)/received (5,554) (211) (216) Cash flow from operating activities 11,385 2,229 4,432 Cash flows from investing activities (8,680) (1,395) (2,706) Cash flows from financing activities (1,889) (142) (271) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 816 692 1,455 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 482 (1,078) (1,078) Exchange adjustment (51) (40) 105 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,247 (426) 482 Cash and cash equivalents For the purposes of the cash flow statement, cash and cash equivalents comprise the following balance sheet amounts:

Cash and cash equivalents 5,176 3,543 3,018 Bank overdrafts (3,929) (3,969) (2,536) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,247 (426) 482







Bisichi PLC

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2022

Share Share Translation Available for sale Other Retained Non-

controlling Total capital premium reserve reserves reserves earnings Total Interest Equity £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 1 January 2021 1,068 258 (2,488) - 707 16,528 16,073 116 16,189 Profit for the period - - - - - (297) (297) (117) (414) Other comprehensive income and expense - - 5 - - - 5 1 6 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 5 - - (297) (292) (116) (408) Dividend - - - - - - - - - Balance at 30 June 2021 1,068 258 (2,483) - 707 16,231 15,781 - 15,781 Balance at 1 January 2021 1,068 258 (2,488) - 707 16,528 16,073 116 16,189 Profit for the year - - - - - 1,491 1,491 215 1,706 Other comprehensive income and expense - - (52) - - - (52) (8) (60) Total comprehensive income for the year - - (52) - - 1,491 1,439 207 1,646 Dividend - - - - - - - - - Balance at 31 December 2021 1,068 258 (2,540) - 707 18,019 17,512 323 17,835 Profit for the year - - - - - 11,562 11,562 3,648 15,210 Other comprehensive income and expense - - 490 - - - 490 75 565 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 490 - - 11,562 12,052 3,723 15,755 Dividend - - - - - (641) (641) (1,787) (2,428) Balance at 30 June 2022 1,068 258 (2,050) - 707 28,940 28,923 2,259 31,182





ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS:

The results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The principal accounting policies applied are the same as those set out in the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, and which will form the basis of the 2022 Annual report.

1.Segmental analysis

For management purposes, the Group is organised into two operating Divisions, Mining and Property. These Divisions are the primary basis on which the Group reports its segment information. This is consistent with the way the Group is managed and with the format of the Group's internal financial reporting.

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 June 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 2021 £000 £000 £000 Revenue Mining 44,692 23,016 49,226 Property 561 594 1,119 Other 146 29 175 45,399 23,639 50,520 Operating profit/(loss) Mining 21,055 (900) 1,574 Property 264 275 847 Other 192 402 982 21,511 (223) 3,403 Share of profit in joint ventures (1) (80) (125) Interest receivable 39 9 22 Interest payable (383) (392) (799) Profit/(Loss) before taxation 21,166 (686) 2,501

2.Taxation

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 June 30 June 31 December 2022 2021 2021 £000 £000 £000 Based on the results for the period: Corporation tax at 28.00% (2021: 27%) 6,425 5 750 Deferred taxation (469) (276) 45 5,956 (271) 795

3.Earnings/ (loss) per share

Both the basic and diluted earnings per share calculations are based on a profit of £11,562,000 (2021: loss of £297,000). The basic earnings per share has been calculated on a weighted average of 10,676,839 (2021: 10,676,839) ordinary shares being in issue during the year. The diluted earnings per share has been calculated on the weighted average number of shares in issue of 10,676,839 (2021: 10,676,839) plus the dilutive potential ordinary shares arising from share options of 479,878 (2021: nil) totalling 11,156,717 (2021: 10,676,839).

4.Investment properties

Investment properties are held a fair value at each reporting period. Management evaluate on an ongoing basis the impact of the current economic performance of the UK Retail market on the future performance of the group's existing UK property portfolio. The Directors have placed a valuation on the properties which is not materially different to the value as at 31 December 2021. Therefore no change in fair value of investment properties has been made during the period. Investment properties are therefore included at a Director's valuation which is considered to be the fair value as at 30 June 2022. Please refer to page 73 to 75 of the 2021 Annual report and Accounts for details on the valuation of investment and development properties as at 31 December 2021.

5.Related Parties

The related parties and the nature of costs recharged are as disclosed in the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021. The Group paid management fees of £100,000 (30 June 2021: £100,000 December 2021: £200,000) to London & Associated Properties PLC, an associated company.

6.Financial information

The above financial information does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The figures for the year ended 31st December 2021 are based upon the latest statutory accounts, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies; the report of the auditors on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

As required by the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, the interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in accordance with both IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted by the United Kingdom and the disclosure requirements of the Listing Rules.

The half year results have not been audited or subject to review by the company's auditors.

The annual financial statements of Bisichi PLC are prepared in accordance with UK-adopted international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006. The same accounting policies are used for the six months ended 30 June 2022 as were used for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The assessment of new standards, amendments and interpretations issued but not effective, are not anticipated to have a material impact on the financial statements.

The largest areas of estimation and uncertainty in the interim financial statements are in respect of:

Life of mine and reserves;

Depreciation;

Provision for rehabilitation (relating to environmental rehabilitation of mining areas);

Impairment; and

The valuation of investment and development properties

Property, plant and equipment representing the group's mining assets in South Africa are reviewed for impairment where there is evidence of a material impairment. The impairment test indicated significant headroom as at 31 December 2021 and no impairment was considered appropriate. The directors have used similar key assumptions and estimates as outlined on page 62 of the 2021 Annual report and Accounts, and no impairment was considered appropriate as at 30 June 2022.

Other areas of estimation and uncertainly are referred to in the Group's annual financial statements. There have been no significant changes to the basis of accounting of key estimates and judgements as disclosed in the annual report as at 31 December 2021.

The interim financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis. Cashflow forecasts demonstrate that the group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and is well placed to manage its business risks.

7.Dividend

The final dividends in respect of 2021, totalling £641,000 was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on the 16th June 2022 and were paid on the 29th July 2022. The final dividends in respect of 2022 are included as a liability in these interim financial statements. A proposed interim dividend for the year ended 31 December 2022 totalling £1,067,684 (2021: Nil) was approved by the Board of Directors on 30 August 2022 and has not been included as a liability in these Interim Financial Statements.

8.Principal risks and uncertainties

The Group has an established risk management process which works within the corporate governance framework as set out in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts. Risks and uncertainties identified by the Group are set out on page 11 of the 2021 Annual Report & Accounts and are reviewed on an ongoing basis. There have been no significant changes in the first half of 2022 to the principle risks and uncertainties as set out in the 2021 Annual Report & Accounts.

Risks faced by the business are assessed by the Board on an ongoing basis. Strategies for mitigating the risks have been defined and specific measures for achieving these are already underway. These include the measures outlined in the Chairman's Statement, Mining Review and Financial Review & Performance sections of the 2021 Annual report and Accounts.

The principal risks as stated in the 2021 Annual Report & Accounts reflect the challenging environment in which the business operates and are considered under the following broad headings:

Mining:

Coal price and volume risk

Mining risk

Currency risk

New reserves and mining permissions

Power supply risk

Flooding risk

Environmental risk

Health & safety risk

Labour risk

Cashflow

Property:

Property valuation

Economic performance of United Kingdom

Covid-19

Geo-political events in Ukraine

Brexit

9.Board approval

These interim results were approved by the Board of Bisichi PLC on 30 August 2022.







DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT AND REPORT ON PRINCIPAL RISKS

AND UNCERTAINITIES

Responsibility Statement

We confirm to the best of our knowledge:

(a) the condensed set of financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU;

(b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by:

(1) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(2) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during the period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of management and currently available information. Future statements are not guarantees of the future developments and results outlined therein. Rather, future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties and are based upon assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Risks and uncertainties identified by the Group are set out on page 11 of the 2021 Annual Report & Accounts. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Michael Heller Andrew Heller

Chairman Managing Director

30 August 2022

