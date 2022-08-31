- (PLX AI) - Danske Bank Outlook FY net income DKK 10,000-12,000 million, unchanged.
- • Danske Bank presents solution for its debt collection customers and sets the debt of approximately 90,000 debt collection customers to zero
- • Danske Bank says it will not collect this debt
- • Danske Bank operating expenses for 2022 are expected to increase by approximately DKK 0.6 billion due to an increase in provisions for compensation to customers and write-down of debt will lead to higher loan impairment charges of DKK 0.65 billion
- • This will be booked in Q3
