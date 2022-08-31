Yingli's 156-cell Panda 3.0 PRO module has a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius and is available in wattages ranging from 590 W to 615 W, with a bifaciality of more than 90%.Yingli Solar has unveiled a new bifacial n-type solar module based on tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) solar cells. "Our n-type solar modules based on TOPCon cells can be mainly used in large-scale systems and harsh environments, because of their high bifaciality and high reliability," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. The Chinese solar module manufacturer said its TOPCon 24.5%-efficient ...

