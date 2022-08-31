Petra Diamonds Ltd - Notification of FY22 Prelim Results Release

31 August 2022 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

Notification of FY 2022 Preliminary Results (unaudited) and investor presentations

Petra announces that its preliminary results (unaudited) for the year ended 30 June 2022 (FY 2022) will be announced on Tuesday 13 September 2022.

Richard Duffy, CEO, and Jacques Breytenbach, CFO, will present the results in-person and on-line on 13 September at 09:30am BST and on-line at 4:00pm BST to discuss the results with investors and analysts. Access details will be in the preliminary results announcement and available on Petra's website at: https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/financial-events-calendar/.

Investor Meet Company presentation

In addition, Petra's management will host an on-line results presentation, open to all investors, via the Investor Meet Company platform on 13 September at 11.30am BST.

Questions can be submitted ahead of the event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard until 9.00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors who follow Petra on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited to the event. Others who wish to, can sign up to Investor Meet Company free and register to attend the presentation via this link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/petra-diamonds-limited/register-investor.

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Patrick Pittaway investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Jill Sherratt

Julia Stone

