Caverion delivers building systems for two new faculty buildings at the University of Hamburg in Germany

HELSINKI, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion and the public contractor GMH Gebäudemanagement have signed an agreement for the construction of two new buildings for the Faculty of Mathematics, IT and Science (MIN) at the University of Hamburg in Germany. Caverion will deliver electricity and heating installations for the new buildings, the MIN Forum and the new building for IT. The value of the agreement is approximately EUR 9.3 million.

Lecture halls, seminar rooms, a library and cafeteria are being built on a gross floor area of around 19,500 square meters. The 8,500 students and 2,000 employees at the faculty will be able to use the new buildings after completion.

"With our technical solutions, we contribute to creating an inspiring and healthy learning environment," says Manfred Simmet, Head of Division Germany at Caverion.

