Mittwoch, 31.08.2022
Hot Stock der Woche: Hier keine Rezessionssorgen!
WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Frankfurt
31.08.22
08:03 Uhr
4,770 Euro
+0,050
+1,06 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
31.08.2022 | 09:28
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Caverion delivers building systems for two new faculty buildings at the University of Hamburg in Germany

HELSINKI, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion and the public contractor GMH Gebäudemanagement have signed an agreement for the construction of two new buildings for the Faculty of Mathematics, IT and Science (MIN) at the University of Hamburg in Germany. Caverion will deliver electricity and heating installations for the new buildings, the MIN Forum and the new building for IT. The value of the agreement is approximately EUR 9.3 million.

Lecture halls, seminar rooms, a library and cafeteria are being built on a gross floor area of around 19,500 square meters. The 8,500 students and 2,000 employees at the faculty will be able to use the new buildings after completion.

"With our technical solutions, we contribute to creating an inspiring and healthy learning environment," says Manfred Simmet, Head of Division Germany at Caverion.

For more information, please contact:

Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion's Division Germany, +43 5060 2410, manfred.simmet@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-delivers-building-systems-for-two-new-faculty-buildings-at-the-university-of-hamburg-in-ger,c3622876

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3622876/1620928.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/caverion-technician-and-manager,c3084240

Caverion-technician-and-manager

© 2022 PR Newswire
