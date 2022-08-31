Cobweb Solutions announce Clare Satchwell as MD following sale of distribution business

FAREHAM, England, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobweb Solutions, a leading UK IT provider, today announced the appointment of Clare Satchwell as Managing Director. Clare takes the helm, following Cobweb's strategic sale of their distribution business.





Cobweb, established in 1996, is an award-winning Cloud Managed Service Provider (CSP/MSP) and Gold Microsoft Partner, serving over 4,000 small to medium sized companies. Recognised as one of the foremost suppliers for cyber-security, they were recently awarded Cyber Solutions Provider of the Year, at the South Coast Technology Awards. As well as keeping businesses safe, Cobweb's solutions help to ensure maximum productivity, particularly in today's hybrid working world. Customers include many well-known international brands.

Clare, who worked for Cobweb as Operations Director back in 1999, returned to the company in 2018, following a spell running her own successful online business:

'I am proud and honoured to be appointed as Managing Director of Cobweb. Over recent years the company has grown both financially and in the level of support we provide.'

'Moving forward we will continue to deliver a 100% customer focussed approach and invest further in Cobweb's long-term future. Understanding the cloud can be complex, but helping organisations optimize and save money through cloud adoption is key in the current economic climate. Also, at a time of unprecedented cyber threats, we continue to ensure we educate and protect our customers to keep their businesses safe. I know our outstanding team of professionals are ready to take Cobweb to the next level.'

Cobweb Owner and Executive Chairman Paul Hannam said: 'The strategic sale of our distribution business means we can return to our roots and concentrate solely on our direct customers. Clare has been with the Cobweb Group for 10 years of our 25-year history and I am delighted that she agreed to take the Cobweb business forward.'

